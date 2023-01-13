The 2023 Film Festival, one of the most important events for movie lovers, has returned and this only means one thing: chains like Cineplanet, Cinemark and Cinépolis will sell their tickets for only S/6 nationwide. This promotion will only be available on Monday 16, Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 January.

Now, the question that many are asking does not revolve around whether it will be enough for the little court, but rather which movie to choose. For this reason, we share with you all the films available on the billboard and their respective genres.

What movies to see this January 16, 17 and 18?

“ the devil in the mirror ” – terror

“ The sacrifice ”- terror

“ The evil eye ” – drama

“ Seaquake ” – action

“ my grumpy neighbor ” – drama

“ a giant adventure ” – animation

“ Agent Fortune: The Great Hoax ” – action

“ Avatar: The Way of Water ” – action

“ The Sinister Clown: Terrifier 2 ″ – terror

“ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ” – animation

“ Gemini: the dark planet ” – action

“ m3gan ” – terror

“ night without peace ” – action

“ Rock Dog 3: Rocking Together ” – animation

“Willaq pirqa: the cinema of my town” – comedy.

When does ticket pre-sale start?

The availability of the films varies depending on each cinema chain and their respective networks, so it is recommended to consult them directly prior to viewing. purchase of tickets, which can be made from this January 13 through the platforms and face-to-face.

It should be noted that the offer will be enabled in the regular 2D, Xtreme and XD formats. However, on specials, such as 3D, Prime and 4DX, a 50% discount will be applied.