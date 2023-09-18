Died last September 15th, he would have celebrated his 44th birthday on the 17th: cinema says goodbye to Billy Miller

Some very sad news has arrived in the last few hours which has shocked the world of cinema and television in the United States of America. Billy Miller, a young actor with a very rich career, who had starred in several films and many very successful TV series, has passed away forever at the age of just 43. His agent made the sad announcement via a note released through the media.

Born in Tulsa in Oklahoma on September 17, 1979, William John Miller, better known as Billy, grew up and carried out all his studies in Texas, graduating from Texas University in Austin.

He later moved to Los Angeles, where he began his career in entertainment. Hired by Wihelmina Modelshe started with some extras in some commercials, and then made his debut as an actor in the television series As the World Turns.

That experience didn’t go great, as due to the disorganization of the production the actor left his job and took a leave of absence. break lasted two years.

In 2006 he returned to the set and did so in some episodes of CSI: New York.

The TV series they were undoubtedly his favorite territory. You have starred in some of the most successful shows not only in the land of the stars and stripes, but around the world.

To name a few, All My Children, The Young and the Restless, in which he played the role of Billy Abbott, General Hospital, Suits, NCIS, The RookieTruth Be Told, Major Crimes, Castle and Enormous.

For Love Fever and for General Hospital won two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Furthermore, at the cinema he acted for the great Clint Eastwood and alongside Bradley Cooper in the film American Sniper.

How Billy Miller Died

Unfortunately, life has not been kind to Billy Miller. Already during his childhood he had had to fight against the Tarsal Coalitiona disabling foot pathology.

Lately, as explained by his manager in the same statement with which he had to announce his death, he had been suffering from a manic depressive syndrome. It is not clear whether his death is in any way attributable to this problem.