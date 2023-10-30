Cinemas | Cinema Orion, which suffered from water damage, got emergency rooms: the knitting needles were flying in the knitting show

The Finnish Film Foundation offered to help the cinema.

Cinema Cinema Orion’s shows are shown in new premises during the renovation due to water damage.

Orion, located in Kamppi, Helsinki, has been closed since September 26 due to water damage. It is not yet known how long the repairs will take.

The Finnish Film Foundation offered to help, and some of Orion’s autumn special screenings will be shown in the foundation’s Kino K13 cinema. The aim is to organize exhibitions every week until the renovation is completed.

Located in an old brick warehouse in Katajanokka, Kino K13 rents out its premises for various film events and organizes, among other things, free short film screenings. When Elke ry, the center of Elävä kuva, which runs Orion, got in touch, a space was cleared in the calendar, theater manager Tomi Sonck tells.

Kino K13, located in Katajanokka, is a cinema of the Finnish Film Foundation.

“We want to try to help them in a rather miserable situation and support Finnish cinema and culture. This is how we aim to start with those shows for which tickets had already been sold.”

Tickets for screenings are still bought through Orion and their employees work in Kino K13’s premises. The premises have been given as “goodwill”, so Elke ry does not pay rent for them to the Film Foundation.

“As long as it doesn’t harm us, this is in everyone’s interest.”

One One of Orion’s specialties is knitting shows, which started to be organized at the beginning of the year. In the screenings aimed at lovers of handicrafts, you can knit while watching a movie.

“An older person called me and asked where to book tickets for the knitting show. It’s fun that events like this are organized,” says Sonck.

It was presented at Saturday’s knitting show Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves. Knitting needles were already waving in the lobby of Kino K13 before the screening started.

In the lobby, supplies for knitting and neck lights were sold, which help to see the craft in the dark of the movie theater. The craft association Taito Etelä-Suomi had designed it Dead leaves – movie and a bag inspired by the female protagonist Ansa, which you could buy a package of accessories to make if you wanted.

Friends Kati Salo and Eija Karjalainen-Kaskia brought their own unfinished crafts to the show.

“There are already a few of these at home,” Karjalainen-Kaskia laughs.

Salo was at the knitting show for the second time, because the previous event in Orion was “absolutely wonderful”, he praises.

Sisters Ninni Pompon and Maaret Louhelainen had reserved the Equipment Packages in advance and picked them up in the lobby. Louhelainen is a bigger craft enthusiast than his sister, but he was persuaded to join.

“I knit maybe every ten years, I start and then I give up again. Now that you got such a ready-made package, the threshold was low,” says Pompon.

“When something like this was organized for the first time in the spring, I thought that this is the best thing that could happen,” says Louhelainen.

Louhelainen is an Orion fan and the closing of the theater has saddened him. He is a building researcher, so the space that breathes the art deco style of the 1920s is attractive.

“It is a wonderful and unique space. I hope that Orion can be restored. That’s why it’s nice to come and support this shelter operation.”

Orion has suffered three water damages this year. During the summer, the movie theater flooded twice due to heavy rains, and in September, water was found in the roof structures of the theater from the courtyard above the theater.

Experts are currently investigating how extensive the damage is and how long the renovation will take, Orion’s executive director Leena Närekangas tells.