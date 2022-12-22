Thanks to Avatar: The Way of Water It is a film that advances technology in the cinema, there are some rooms that simply cannot project the tape as it should, since they do not have the necessary capacities for the public to appreciate the work of James Cameron, and This is something that recently angered attendees in Japan..

According to Bloomberg, multiple cinemas throughout the world have had problems when projecting Avatar: the Way of Water, since the tape uses a high frame rate. This means that some scenes are at 24fps, the industry standard, while the action sequences and run at 48fps. In this way, many fans have complained that some rooms are unable to comply with this change.

In the case of Japan, The Way of Water has become the most successful release in the country, which is why movie theaters of all stripes are showing the work of James Cameron, and that includes those that don’t have the infrastructure to make the director’s vision a reality. In this way, the chains of United Cinemas Co., Toho Col and Tokyu Corp. they had to return the money to the attendees who protested at this detail.

As a result, some rooms have chosen to screen Avatar: The Way of Water at only 24fps at all times. For its part, Disney has indicated that it has given the option to companies to have versions at 24fps, 48fps in 2D and 48fps in 3D. On related topics, you can check our review of this film here. Similarly, Disney shares will fall to their lowest point because of this feature film.

At the end of the day, it all depends on the viewer. While 48fps and 3D is the director’s vision, it’s also understandable that someone might not like this as it can cause headaches. However, it is true that cinemas should be up to date with technology, not only so that cases like Japan’s are not repeated, but also to offer all the necessary options to attendees.

Via: Bloomberg