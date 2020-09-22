After Hans-Jürgen Syberberg, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Werner Herzog and Werner Schroeter, Christian Petzold is the only German filmmaker of the next generation to have had the honor of a retrospective of all his films at the Center Pompidou (in 2017 -2018 – Editor’s note), compared to those of his master and friend, the documentary-essayist now defunct Harun Farocki.

Christian Petzold was born in 1960 to a family that came from the former GDR. He spent his childhood in a dormitory suburb between Wuppertal and Düsseldorf, aware of the contradictions of “Mirages of the West”. This geopolitical situation allowed him to have a vivid vision of the two Germans and to offer subsequently, as a filmmaker, an anthropologist’s perspective on the reality of his country. In its entirety.

Passionate about film noir

Coming to Berlin to study literature and theater, Christian Petzold meets Harun Farocki, a great image analyst if ever there is one, and becomes his assistant. From his first feature film, Pilots, in 1995, Harun Farocki is its co-writer and dramaturgical advisor. Until his death in 2014. Their eyes are forever crossed. With Identity check, Shot in 2000, apparently telling the story of a couple of German terrorists on the long run, Christian Petzold in fact portrays a country that cannot put an end to its heavy past. The tone is set.

Passionate about film noir, Christian Petzold never ceases, through his work embodied by the iconic actress Nina Hoss, to Dangerous met (2001) to Phoenix (2014) through Child’s shadow (2003), Yella (2007), Jerichow (2008) or Barbara (2012), to imagine contemporary detective intrigues in atmospheres of unreal tale. In the shadow of the great Hitchcock still looms the spirit of the Brothers Grimm.

With Undine, Christian Petzold stars the young actress from his previous film, Transit (2018), adapted from Anna Seghers, Paula Beer, which earned her (as Nina Hoss in 2007 for her role in Yella) Silver Bear for Best Actress at the last Berlinale. As for Undine, he received the Fipresci prize, that of the international press. Interview.

Your family came from the former GDR. All of your characters experience thwarted destinies. Can we say that they come from this geopolitical history?

Christian petzold I was born into a refugee family and felt throughout my childhood that my parents represented my parents but were not real parents. I felt this lack of truth about the suburbs I grew up in, the art I saw, the German culture I knew. It was all wrong. The country I lived in had no flavor, no music, no songs, no shared cultural life. Hence the fact that my characters live outside of society. But I’m not sure it comes from dividing Germany into two parts, but rather from the fascism that has perverted everything. The GDR, which I knew because I went there to visit my relatives, tried to reestablish living together, including by reinventing popular songs.

I grew up with Wim Wenders movies, which in a way saved my life. A native of Düsseldorf, he toured the cities in which I had lived, as if there was the possibility of another life. Wim worked in the expressionist tradition using American music. I could find in his films a light which had been invented in Berlin, which had disappeared and thus returned. I also remember the sound of a guitar brought back from a Spain at war by Ernst Busch…

Barbara, Phoenix or Transit are thwarted love stories. Ondine is inspired by a tale where love is eternal, absolute …

Christian petzold In Barbara, there is a sequence where Nina Hoss plays a Chopin Nocturne on the piano and what causes the Stasi officer on duty outside her door to get distracted, thinks she is just playing the piano and s’ leaves, which allows her to escape to find her lover. When I shot the scene, I realized that this piece of music was much more than that. As I believe in Phoenix the song sung by Nina makes her character escape not only from the Holocaust but also from the men who tried to stage her. I then had the impression that the whole history of art accompanied him.

For Undine, I thought of Harun Farocki, who made essays and documentaries but did not live in reality. He told a lot of stories to his children. In the days of the FAR (Red Army Fraction), when there were searches in his home, when the police arrived at his home while his two little daughters were dancing while listening to tales, this seemingly innocuous act entertained them and they would just go away. This is where the strength of the tale is a form of resistance to capitalism. I have told a lot of stories to my children. Tales of the Brothers Grimm.

Tales are often written by men but most of the time they have heroines, women who resist and seek each other … Your film is seen through the eyes of Ondine, played by Paula Beer …

Christian petzold The theme of Undine was treated by Friedrich de La Motte-Fouqué, a German of Alsatian origin. Peter von Matt, a Swiss German-speaking writer, makes a very good rereading of it in a book on betrayal in literature, a chapter of which is devoted to Ondine. And the short story of Ingeborg Bachmann Ondine is leaving (in the Thirtieth Year, éditions du Seuil) is a beautiful voice of a woman.

I saw for the 127th time Vertigo, of Hitchcock, in which everything is seen through the eyes of James Stewart but, when Kim Novak gets out of the car before going up into the tower, the camera goes upwards, towards the trees. This means that she is taking her destiny into her own hands. In Undine, the scene in the café where Paula Beer goes alone is decisive. That’s when she resists and chooses her fate. She is, like Kim Novak, in the great tradition of Hitchcock and also of what Harun Farocki was doing.

Ondine is a film on the theme of water, a declaration of love for your city, Berlin, built on a marsh, crossed by the Spree and the Landwehrkanal, bathed by the Havel, a recent city that has been destroyed so many times …

Christian petzold I studied the relationship between water and the city. But the awful thing is that Berlin has destroyed its own past to such an extent that now I need a museum guide, Ondine in my film, to explain it to me. Today, Potsdamer Platz is the symbol of capitalism, in the shadow of Albert Speer’s Germania project. But it’s true that Undineis a big statement to my city through a story of curse and absolute love.