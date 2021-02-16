After a successful first edition, a second canceled, the Documentaire sur large screen association decided to play the digital card. This is perhaps not the best of conditions, but a solution had to be found to allow the ten films selected from all over the world to continue their adventure – interrupted – with the spectators.

In partnership with the Vingt-Cinquième Heure virtual cinema platform, which works with many cinemas across the country, and two other VOD platforms ( Tënk and the Web), Best of Doc offers to watch, from home but together, the films, and to dialogue, at the end of their screening, with their directors.

The documentary, a genre forgotten on the circuits

During the presentation of the festival by Annick Peigné-Giuly, head of programming, director Nicolas Philibert, sponsor of this edition, director Mariana Otero ( Story of a look), a newcomer to the vast world of documentaries, Diego Governatori (What madness), as well as Jane Roger, independent distributor (JHR Film), spoke at length about the current situation. But all were especially keen to defend the documentary, a genre that was not minor but still a little too forgotten from the “classic” circuits even though it is acclaimed by the public and produces unforgettable films.

Singular gaze and long time

From Nicolas Philibert to Frederick Wiseman, from Mariana Otero to Claire Simon, from Raymond Depardon to Michael Moore, from Sébastien Lifshitz to Yolande Zauberman, these filmmakers assert a singular outlook, audacity, freedom and a contagious point of view. Whatever the number of copies, it is over the long time, necessary to meet the public, to dialogue with them that their films fall, far from the box office race which legislates the lifespan of a film. in theaters. Directly from the producer to the viewer, the documentary takes the short circuit.

Among the ten films of the festival, we have already reviewed in our columns those of Wiseman (Monrovia, Indiana), Otero (Story of a look), Lifshitz (Teenage girls), Gasmelbari (Talking about Trees), Zauberman (M), Rider (To be alive and to know it). This one had escaped our vigilance. Released in October 2019, on display at several festivals and Fipadoc Grand Prix, What madness, by Diego Governatori, without exclamation or question mark. Just two words that burst the screen in a direct address to the viewer.

Foregrounds, wild mineral landscape carved into the rock; clouds run across the sky breaking the light. Suddenly, the blades of a wind turbine shear the trees with a snap that exists only in our imagination. The earth cracks, redrawing the contours of an imaginary territory. From behind, then facing the camera, Aurélien fixes the lens before running away from it, always coming back towards it, towards this camera carried by his friend and director Diego Governatori.

Aurélien in the land of impossible speech

Aurélien has autistic Asperger’s syndrome. Its relation to language unfolds like a tree structure. A single word is never enough, even if it means losing not the other, the others. From what is commonly called a handicap, he sets off like an explorer to get as close as possible to the crater of an effervescent tongue during an introspective journey. “What we cannot talk about is what must be said”: this sentence of Valère Novarina is featured in the film. It takes on its full extent until it makes it more accessible to us each time as we follow Aurélien.

It is in this place, that of the impossible word that the film is located, which switches between moments of appeasement caught up by a vertiginous humanity, this crowd in red and white which invades the streets of Pamplona during the festivals of San Fermin. If the film had been content to play on contrasts, it would not have much interest. Diego Governatori goes further, following in the footsteps of Aurélien’s words, his gestures, this way of crossing his arms, of never knowing what to do with it, his attempts to blend in with the crowd and his quest for silence seeking calm. alleys to put words, to juggle with words and his thought. The opportunity to verify that the point of view that makes cinema belongs to all genres.