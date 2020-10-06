Marcelo Gomes hits the mark, gracefully combining social thinking with aesthetics. To sum up the singularity of his project, we could say that it is a happy film about work, almost a realized utopia. In Toritama, the hub of jeans manufacturing in Brazil, those the filmmaker meets do not complain about their exhausting toil. They are almost happy about it.

This is partly due to the functioning of the textile industry in this city. Instead of large, impersonal factories ruled by a pyramid system, with the CEO at the top and the staff below, the city is riddled with human-sized factories called “factions”. Employees spare no effort, sometimes accepting non-standard hours. But all are housed in the same boat and, even if there are bosses, they are not slavers. Employees are paid for performance, which can have perverse effects, but also leaves them the flexibility to speed up or slow down as they see fit. Hence a rather good-natured atmosphere, sequences where you sew while dancing almost to the rhythm of rap. The jean frenzy spills over into the streets. The old men tinker with denim on their doorstep, the young sort the pants in the street. Gomes observes this with a salutary but reduced distance, commenting in voice over on his staging choices, explaining that he experiences anxiety filming repetitive tasks, cutting off the sound of a machine and substituting Bach’s concerto for it. with which he started the film.

A work at human height, democratic

This almost candid honesty of the filmmaker is the charm of this human-level, democratic work. The stake of the story, expressed by the title, is the carnival, the only holiday period to which all the employees of Toritama aspire, and for which they slap their savings, even if it means reselling some of their possessions.

Arrived at this key moment, Gomes does not hesitate to entrust a small camera to his main protagonist, the solar Leo, asking him to bring back images of his vacation at the beach, which will be incorporated into the film. This adds to its constructive heterogeneity, to its harmonious alternation of reportage sequences and contemplative and abstract moments. Gomes occasionally uses slow motion to subjectivize part of the film, or begins with a disturbing ballet of advertising signs where models in jeans stand out against the desert landscape. He exhibits the same freedom as his characters. Never constraints, or then chosen and moderate constraints. All this shows to what extent, by its diversity as by its excesses, the new Brazilian cinema, always dynamic and alive, continues to explode and to branch out with a kind of exponential euphoria.