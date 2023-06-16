Winner of two Academy Awards and with an important political career: the United Kingdom says goodbye to the great Glenda Jackson

The world of cinema, theatre, but also politics in Great Britain have recently learned the news of the disappearance of a great actress and professional. Glenda Jacksonwinner of two Academy Awards and with a past as a deputy, has in fact died forever at the age of 87.

Born in BirkenheadBorn in a working-class family near Liverpool on May 9, 1936, Glenda Jackson worked in a pharmacy as a young woman. After studying acting at RADA in London, she began her acting career in 1957 theater.

A year earlier he also made his big screen debut, when he starred in the film The Extra Daydirected by director William Fairchild.

The sixties and seventies they were the ones of real glory for her. Countless the films in which she acted in her twenty years, as well as the plays in which she held leading roles.

In particular in 1969 it was chosen by the British director and screenwriter Ken Russellwho strongly wanted her in his films Women in Love and The Other Side of Love.

For Women in Love received his first Academy Award nomination, in the category of Best Leading Actressmanaging to bring home the coveted statuette.

The talent and success found on the actress attracted the attention of the most important American producers, directors and screenwriters, including Melvin Frankwho chose her for the lead role of his film A Touch of Classfrom 1973.

The interpretation I bring Jackson to third nomination at the Oscars and the second victory in the category of Best Actress.

Yes withdraw from the scenes to the beginnings of the ninetiesbefore returning to acting in 2015.

Glenda Jackson’s political career

In the time that she hasn’t acted Glenda Jackson has thrown herself into politicsmanaging to have some success in this sense too.

In 1992, the year of her retirement from the scene, she was elected in the United Kingdom general election Labor MP in the House of Commons for the college of Hampstead and Kilburn, a role he held until 2015, when he decided not to reapply for reasons of age.

Furthermore, from 1997 to 1999 it was undersecretary of the Minister of Transport.

Glenda Jackson was married to Roy Hodges from 1958 to 1976, when the two decided to divorce. The couple also had a son.