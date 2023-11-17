With great hope and despite the difficulties, “The Mystery of the Orb” will premiere tonight in Quillabamba, the capital of the province of La Convencion.

The short film was produced by Quilla TV, a production company whose objective is to advance the film industry, giving new talents the opportunity to emerge in the multiple disciplines of the wonderful world of the seventh art, cinema, says Álex. Flores Vega, one of the producers.

Initially, the premiere was scheduled to be in the auditorium of the Provincial Municipality of La Convencion, but a statement from the production company indicates that there was a change of location due to “inconveniences” with the municipality.

For this reason, the place where “The Mystery of the Orb” will be shown tonight will be in Grass Manolito, located on Avenida Edgar de la Torre, in front of the Hola stores. “It is a humble place, but it will be a great premiere,” Álex Flores Vega, executive director of the production company Quilla TV, which has been in the market since 2015, tells La República.

It should be noted that this Quillabambina production company has four premieres to its credit: “Vampire” (2020), “El rapto” (2020), “Condenados” (2022), and “El mystery del orbe” (2023).

The Mystery of the Orb is a short film with a very well-made story that uses impressive visual effects, where there is action and adventure. In this magical fiction, it is the guardians who ensure that the orb does not fall into the hands of an evil society.

“The Mystery of the Orb” stars Michael Chávez, Rafael Gonzales, Denis Aragón, Richard Taipe, but eight people also participate in supporting roles and extras.

If you are in Quillabamba, it is advisable to join this presentation and enjoy this Quillabamba production, a good proportion of which was filmed in the Chinche Sanctuary, in the Maranura district, 14 kilometers from the city of eternal summer.

“Despite the challenges, we remain committed to film creation and we hope to have your presence and live a unique experience,” says Álex Flores, who invites you to participate in this unique presentation.

After noting that there will soon be news, and that “The Mystery of the Orb” will also be presented in other places in the country, which will be announced in due course, I point out that “Let’s make movies together in Peru from this wonderful paradise.”

