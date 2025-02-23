The prestige of DreamWorks It has not been constant in its career, but Wild robot He has suddenly put it at the height of other animation giants with a dazzling proposal, confirming the talent of Chris Sanders after Lilo & Stitch either How to train your dragon. Wild robot It is one of the most acclaimed films of the season: it recently devastated The Annie dedicated to animation cinema, and aspires to take the Oscar for Best Animated Film the next March 2.

What happens (the competition is hard, between Up by 2, Flow either MEMORIES OF A SCAKE), The artistic triumph of Wild robot It is unappealable, and has a new reason to intensify euphoria. A quite unexpected one, since it is linked to the second annual report of Climate reality check. It’s about An initiative of the consultant Good Energy that examines The representation of climate change In fiction, specifically in all Oscar nominated films.

Is inspired by the Bechdel-Wallace (which measures the representation of women in cinema and television), although its operation is somewhat more erratic. For example, Oscar’s previous report erected Impossible mission: mortal sentence and Barbie as large banners in awareness of climate change, because first of all you have to meet certain eligibility requirements.

These are basically that the story is atmosphere on earth and takes place now, in the recent past or in the near future. Once this is clarified the evaluation is quite simple: it is limited to elucidating whether the climate change is present in the plot, and if the character on duty knows it. Following this line, it has turned out that Wild robot is The only movie Oscar nominated this year that meets the Climate Reality Check test.

Anne Jane Joyner, Founder of Good Energy, has congratulated for it Wild robot. “After an distressing year in which we have all experienced the climatic crisis, we desperately need more stories that help us find meaning and value in front of it.”

“Wild robot It is a lovely description of life in the era of climate changea moving exploration of resilience, overcoming fears and differences, and the power of the community in an uncertain world, ”we read in the statement.

“Although we waited impatiently on the day that the more Oscar nominated films reflect our reality, we could not be more excited that a story with so much art and emotional depth has done it this year.” Good Energy also wants to recognize other films that made visible the subject from narratives outside our world or our era:

“And although these films did not meet the requirements of the test of being set on Earth in modern times, we were also excited to see that other explorations of critical climate issues, such as Flow, the kingdom of the planet of the apes either Dune: Part two”

“It can be said that we have left behind the time when climate change in the cinema was only superheroes, Ecoterrorist And annoying neighbors that shouted you for your recycling, ”concludes the message.

