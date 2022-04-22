Protagonist of many plays, TV series and films, the death of Robert Morse leaves a great void in the acting world

The world of American and world cinema and television has just learned the news of the death of Robert Morse, great actor of successful films and TV series. His son Charlie took care of the announcement of his death, through an official press release issued on the evening of Wednesday 20 April.

Particularly difficult days for fans of the world of television, cinema and world theater.

Last week, France learned the news of the death of the great Michel Bouquet. The actor and theater and film director passed away forever at the age of 97 years in the Paris hospital where he was hospitalized. Thousands of messages of condolence for him, including that of President Emmanuel Macron.

Then in the last few hours the news of the death of Jacques Perrin, a much appreciated actor and producer, also French, but who also had a special bond with Italy, also spread. In 1988, in fact, he had played the role of Salvatore in the cult film by Giuseppe Tornatore, New Cinema Paradiso. She would have turned 80 next July.

The successes of Robert Morse

In this case the mourning particularly struck the United States of America. To leave this Earth it was Robert Morse’s turn.

He had become famous in the 1960s thanks to his role as the young entrepreneur J. Pierre-Point Finch, in the theatrical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Try (How to make a career without working). A role that he also covered in the cinematographic re-edition of the work, released in theaters in 1967.

There are several roles that made him famous, in the following years, both on small screenwhich al cinemawhich al theater.

One of the latest works, which allowed him to receive five Emmy Award nominations, is the one done in the American TV series entitled Mad Man.

The series, from the early 2000s, told the bizarre world of advertising agencies in a 1960s key and he played the role of the founder of the advertising agency Bertram Cooper.

In 2013 he voiced Santa Claus in the animated short film series Teen Titans Go. While in 2016 she starred in American Crime Storyplaying Dominick Dunne.

On May 18, he would have completed 90 years old.