The 'General States of Cinema' will take place from 12 to 14 April in the Castello Maniace in Syracuse, on the island of Ortigia, which will deal – among the key themes – with tax credit, film tourism and internationalisation, to launch and nourish an observatory on dynamics and perspectives of the audiovisual system. Three days of debates, talks and round tables, with over 200 authoritative representatives from the entire Italian cinema sector. The event intends to explore opportunities and trends, share ideas and projects, with the participation of authoritative representatives of the sector, including directors, producers, actors, screenwriters, distributors, critics and other key figures in the field of professional training. In this setting there will be a window on the “Tourism and Cinema Vertical”.

The 'General States of Cinema', promoted and organized by the Sicilian Region, through the Department of Tourism, Sport and Entertainment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Enit, were strongly desired for the key role that the audiovisual plays a role in the cultural and artistic economy of the island, an importance highlighted and supported by the president of the Region Renato Schifani and the regional councilor for Tourism, Sport and Entertainment Elvira Amata.

“Investing in the audiovisual sector – declares President Schifani – means making our Island increasingly present on international stages with notable repercussions in economic and image terms. We therefore wanted to bring together the main representatives of the film industry to listen and open a space for discussion on the objectives and needs of the sector. This event is a key moment in the implementation of our strategy to strengthen film tourism which for years now has seen non-stop expansion and which sees Sicily among the privileged destinations”.

“A privileged opportunity for discussion – underlines councilor Amata – with all the actors in the cinematographic supply chain which significantly contributes to stimulating a qualified moment of reflection and proactive elaboration on the sector and which constitutes, at the same time, an element of consolidation of the strong conviction of the role acquired by cinema over time in all its expressions. A further opportunity from which to invest more and more in a concerted manner in the audiovisual sector, further implementing the attractiveness of our extraordinary landscape, naturalistic, architectural and cultural heritage also from a tourism perspective. I am sure that the contributions that will emerge from this strategic meeting, which marks a turning point in the approach to sharing the supply chain, will constitute the basis for future choices and strategies for an increasingly active and dynamic sector”.

The event, which makes use of the scientific direction of Antonella Ferrara and the scientific consultancy of Federico Pontiggia, is aimed at analyzing and strengthening policies for the benefit of the development of the film industry. And it aims to involve, through active participation processes, professional associations, cultural institutions and other relevant organizations in the decision-making process, to ensure effective collaboration between the private sector and the public sector in achieving common objectives.

The 'General States of Cinema' aim to talk about the audiovisual industry in a changing world, between authorial requests, industrial challenges and social repercussions, reflecting on scenarios and trends, critical issues and strengths. From production to exhibition, from distribution to festivals, from film commissions to awards, from tax credit to direction, between round tables and variable geometries of the “here and now”. Large spaces for debate will also be dedicated to technological infrastructures, which due to their peculiar connotation are marking a revolution in the creative industries of the future, and, at the same time, they will enjoy in-depth analyzes in thematic areas such as artificial intelligence and the socio-economic impact on the territory generated from productions. Among the events open to the public, on Friday 12 April at 9pm in Piazza Duomo in Ortigia there will be a screening of the restored version of the film “Divorce Italian Style”, while on Saturday 13th, again at 9pm in Piazza Duomo, the concert “Note a margin” by Nicola Piovani.

Important space will be given to film tourism – with the “Tourism and Cinema Vertical” of MiTur – a winning model of cultural economy, and to its role for Italy and in particular for Sicily, as a destination for large film productions. The vocation of the Island, a natural open air film set, is confirmed by the recent cases of the American series The White Lotus, by the new chapter of the Indiana Jones saga and by the series The Lions of Sicily and The Art of Joy. The event will have as its backdrop the evocative interiors and panoramic terraces of Castel Maniace in Syracuse, with a view to highlighting the historical-cultural and artistic vocation of Sicily: a tribute to the genius loci and to the cinematography that exalted it and delivered it to collective memory.

In detail, according to data provided by the Film Commission Sicily, over 20 million euros were disbursed for film productions in the three-year period 2021-2023, compared to more than 100 projects financed, including films, series, shorts and documentaries. For 2024, however, the new announcement was recently published online: among the expected rewards, those for those who invest the most within the Region, including workers, actors and other figures, and those for the most sustainable productions.