It is the story of one of the greatest voices of the 20th century. For an hour and a half of unpublished archives, the documentary Billie makes us rediscover the immense singer and through her, the America of her time. Born in 1915 in Philadelphia, Billie Holiday appeared in the cabarets of the Roaring Twenties in Harlem, New York. A meteoric rise follows. His voice revolutionizes jazz.

The documentary takes us back to the 1930s, when the one nicknamed Lady Day went on tour in the southern United States. The violence of racial segregation and the Ku Klux Klan inspires his greatest song, Strange Fruit. “This is the first major protest song, it denounced racist laws in front of a mixed audience for the first time“Says James Erskine, director of the documentary. In 1959, she was an artist at the end of her rope who died at the age of 54.

Billie, a documentary by James Erskine, theatrically released Wednesday, September 30.

