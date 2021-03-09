Let us immediately drop the masks. We love Cinematographic Days (1). Undoubtedly we can detect in this affection, a history of proximity to this festival, created in the early 2000s by the Ecran de Saint-Denis (now joined by three other establishments in 93, the Studio d’Aubervilliers, the Étoile de La Courneuve and the Espace 1789 de Saint-Ouen), a cinema long close to the headquarters of Humanity. But not only. It is also necessary to see the way in which the demonstration projects an aesthetic and political glance on questions which occupy the public space and tutu the imagination of the spectators. Admittedly, these Cinematographic Days are, this year, forced to switch to virtual. They nevertheless retain their identity. Like an echo of the first confinement, where the departure of urban dwellers in the countryside, the drastic reduction in travel and pollution or the sudden appearance of wild boars or other inhabitants of the forests in the heart of the cities had questioned our relationship to the city. environment, the event explores “the animal side”. Under this title, the festival programs around fifty films available for free and upon registration from March 10 to 30 on the festival platform.

American Kelly Reichardt, Saudi Arabian Shahad Ameen, Polish Agniezska Holland

So tonight Louloute, by Hubert Viel, open the feasts. This feature film takes a woman back to her childhood memories after the sale of the family farm. The opportunity to meet the sparkling Laure Calamy and to discover, after its broadcast, a meeting between the director and Marine Riou, the programmer of Espace 1789. The screenings of the works of the American Kelly Reichardt (Old Joy, Wendy and Lucy and the Last Track), by Saudi Arabian Shahad Ameen (Scales), by the Polish Agniezska Holland (Spoor) or the French Jean-Baptiste Perret (Winter and the 15 August) and Maud Alpi (Throat Heart Belly) are preceded by a presentation or followed by a meeting with the filmmakers.

Beyond cinema, the round table “Human beings / animals, a cohabitation to be reinvented” promises to broaden our vision. Moderated by the journalist Frédéric Denhez, it invites the historian of environmental sciences Valérie Chansigaud, the naturalist Pierre Rigaud, the professor of social anthopology Frédéric Saumade, the Dionysian sheep breeder Guillaume Leterrier and the writer Camille Brunel to discuss. We will find the author of animal guerrilla in a film-conference where, based on film extracts, the anti-species activist answers the question: “Are men animals like any other?” “

Children are not left out with a very nice initiative around the animated feature film Hi world ! co-directed by Anne-Lise Koehler and Éric Serre. The filmmaker explains, after the screening, behind the scenes of her animated film in volume (stop motion) and the secrets of making the puppets. Usually, the Cinematographic Days bring together between 3,500 and 5,500 spectators. While it is true that these initiatives do not replace the collective pleasure of the venue, they maintain a link with the spectators. The experiments attempted for this edition (production and recording of conferences, creation of virtual interactions outside the usual zone, etc.) also prepare the organizers for a hoped-for 2022 edition in the presence of a large and enthusiastic audience. So go for digital. While waiting for the reopening.