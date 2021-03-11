The rooms lowered their curtain 130 days ago, on the evening of a second confinement which put an end to the operation of DNA or from Rag boy, left the day before. A low blow, hard to take. The poster Goodbye idiots still throne on the front of cinemas while a whole industry feels taken for a turkey. The knee on the ground turned into a knockout. one week before the expected reopening date of December 15 with the government’s announcement of the extension of the closure of places of culture.

Today, the 7th French art tries to recover its spirits. Despite the anxiety-provoking period, the Caesars, an essential party where one congratulates oneself while washing (sometimes) one’s dirty laundry with the family, have maintained their ceremony. Far from the controversies of last year, it is time for a sacred union.

“We’re still standing”

“It is not because we are prevented from showing our films that we should not talk about it”, insists Muriel Meynard, producer of Teenage girls, by Sébastien Lifshitz, with six nominations, including that, rare for a documentary, for best film. “We want to show that we are still standing despite everything that may have happened”, enlightens Élisabeth Tanner, agent and member of the academy’s office. “Why would the Caesars, one of the rare cinema shows, be absent from the screens? “ abounds Bertrand Faivre, the producer of A country that stands wise, in the running for the best documentary. “Culture is already the eighth wheel of the coach. If we can preserve the few symbolic things we have left, that’s okay ”, he continues. Same discourse among the operators. “In 2020, we demonstrated that there were films and spectators to come and see them, that cinemas were not places of contamination. Cinema is alive. It is very good that the Caesars are remembering it and showing it today ”, defends Richard Patry, the president of the FNCF (National Federation of French Cinemas).

Usually, films distinguished in the queen categories surf on their success to offer themselves a new life and seduce new viewers in theaters. Sanitary closure requires, the film releases of the Wednesday following the festivities will not take place. Which does not detract from the importance of these rewards according to Richard Patry. “The Caesar label is important because we will be showing the films that have accompanied us from the opening. There is no question of letting them down. As soon as possible, we will step in and open the door, regardless of the conditions imposed by the government. “

The accelerator effect also applies to the nominees and their careers. “To be nominated for the Caesars is to make yourself visible in the eyes of the profession, operators and the CNC”, enlightens Patrick Sibourd, the producer of the tie, co-directed by Étienne Chaillou and Mathias Théry, who hope to leave with the Cesar for the documentary. An important opportunity for the two young filmmakers, who have only made two films. “This allows them to be able to build their third film with a little more serenity”, foreshadows their producer.

Anyway, the ceremony promises to bring up the claims of a sector where anger and incomprehension dominate. Alexandra Henochsberg, the distributor of Teenage girls and D’ Clear history, want a “Evening that claims and celebrates”. “I expect some form of serenity after the ceremony last year. We need it to discuss the important issues of feminism and sexual harassment that crosses French society. The cinema has been impacted in an extremely strong way through the Weinstein affair. It must give a form of exemplarity. We can find it by having a substantive debate. The ceremony must also be an opportunity to demand a rapid and concerted reopening of cinemas ”, claims Patrick Sibourd. Indeed, the shelves are full and crumble under the weight of the films to be released. Between 150 and 200 according to some, between 300 and 400 for others, the traffic jam threatens. And if negotiations are underway to set up a code of good conduct, the absence of a precise horizon and specifications for the reopening does not facilitate the task of professionals.

Of course, this evening will serve as a speaker, but other responses are already underway. Thus, the filmmakers of Acid (Association of independent cinema for its distribution) and the operators of the GNCR (National Group of Research Cinemas) are mobilizing until Sunday with symbolic actions in twenty cinemas. They intend to protest against the “244 days of cumulative closure” which they believe “Each was a day too long”. Their ambition is presented as the dream of a movie buff and a frustrated spectator: “Showing films and playing our role of smugglers, and this in the strictest respect of a health protocol. “ The hashtag Open Cinemas no longer just screams to be heard. Those who participate in its spread go on the offensive.