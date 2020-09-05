Confined for six months, American cinema is in agony. Its industry in any case, which still suffers today from the health crisis. Last quack: actor Robert Pattinson, in the middle of filming for Batman, is positive for Covid-19. Good news however, the success of Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Tenet”, skyrocketed 2020 scores in France, totaling over a million viewers in 10 days. A little hope for American theaters, which gradually reopen from Saturday, September 5.

Among the French, the comedy “Clear History” totaled 260,000 admissions for its first week. Despite everything, the concern is there among professionals in the film industry. “We hope that spectators will continue to come to the cinema in droves in September, but there is a lot of reason to believe that September will still be a very difficult month”, comments Marc-Olivier Sebbag, General Delegate of the National Federation of French Cinemas. Two blockbusters are expected at the start of the school year: Wonder Woman 1984 in October and the latest James Bond, announced on November 11.

