A few days ago, under the aegis of the Society of Film Directors, appeared a vitriolic platform which testifies to the anger of the world of cinema. “Each week of closure adds to the ongoing disaster, they wrote. Such a waste. What violence. What an injustice. How many times will we have to repeat that no theater, place of culture or cinema has been a cluster? How many times will we have to repeat that we are neither selfish and disconnected troubadours, nor divas in ivory towers but indeed responsible women and men, aware of the gravity of the situation? That the French cinema is the third most important cinematography in the world, and you risk crashing it in just a year. “ Nothing works. The Minister of Culture does not say a word. And actor Pierre Niney tweeted: “It’s hard to think that all the businesses, planes, trains and supermarkets in France can t welcome the public … But not the cinemas and theaters which have made so much effort to be irreproachable places in terms of health … ” A few days before the Caesar ceremony. m.-J. S.