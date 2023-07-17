The lifeless body of Jane Birkin was found in her home in Paris: she had also given her name to the famous Hermes women’s bag

The news of the disappearance of Jane Birkin, British naturalized French actress, director and singer. The French media reported the discovery of the lifeless body of the 76-year-old star in her home in Paris. A bright career that of Birkin, who had inspired and also given its name to the most expensive women’s bag ever.

A tremendous mourning has hit the world of cinema, television and music Great Britainfrom the France and ofEurope.

In fact, the news of Jake Birkin’s death spread yesterday. His lifeless body was found in his home Parisbut at the moment they are the causes are still unknown which led to his death.

Life and career of Jane Birkin

Jane Mallory Birkin was born in London on December 14, 1946, and was the second daughter of Major David Birkin, commander of the Royal Navy, and actress and singer Judy Campbell.

She inherited the artistic vein from her mother and as a very young girl she began to study and practice acting. At just 17 he made his debut on a theater stage and shortly after he performed in musicalurged by the musician and composer John Barrywho was also her first husband.

The cinema debut came in 1965, when at the age of 19 he had a part in the film Not everyone has it by director Richard Lester. The part that definitively launched her to success, however, was that of 1966 in the film blow up by Michelangelo Antonioni. The topless scene raised a lot of talk but at the same time it was highly appreciated globally.

Two years later, in 1968, he met the singer and musician Serge Gainsbourg, with whom he undertook a long sentimental and professional partnership. The two are still recognized today as one of the most famous and transgressive couples in show business.

Many songs sung by the two of them together and the discs published. The most famous is undoubtedly “Je t’aime… moi non plus” of 1969.

In 2021 she had practically retired from the scene, announcing the suspension of the tour due to a stroke that had hit her.

Jane Birkin’s name will also remain inextricably linked to the world of fashion. Birkin, in fact, inspired the famous line of women’s bags of the Hermes brand, the most expensive and valuable in the world.