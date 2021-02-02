Already spotted with his first feature film, Halley, precise decomposition as minimalist as it is intense, Sebastian Hofmann surprises again with Time Share, second work with a diametrically opposed formal bias. He illustrates here a colorful and festive world at the antipodes of the gloomy Stations of the Cross of Beto, the dying vigil of Halley. The film takes place in a tropical vacation club halfway between Center Parcs and Club Med, located in an Aztec neopyramid-style ziggurat, which of course will prove to be hell for the protagonists – in particular two men from whom we are going. follow in parallel the pangs of fate.

A worked staging

On the one hand, a young father who is told that his luxurious suite has been overbooked and that he will have to share it with strangers; on the other hand, a depressive housekeeper who sinks into his inner torments while his wife, also employed in the same center, begins his professional rise. The film does not simply describe two falls, two processes of destruction. On the contrary, he qualifies his observation by examining all the facets of the situation, without placing excessive emphasis on the dramatic fate of these rather derisory victims. It is the whole environment, the kitsch style and the underlying ramifications of this industrial pleasure factory that Hofmann methodically scrutinizes and stigmatizes, with, in the background, a charge against the pernicious ideology of this world of happiness at all costs. , whose artificial style and coercive methods recall the principles of Scientology and other derivatives of Protestantism which have infused certain management and marketing techniques. In this, this scathing satire goes beyond the simple observation and the gimmicks of squeaky comedy to lead to a reflection on our society of forced hedonism, whose background is – one suspects it – much less perky than it seems. We are no longer at “Air-conditioned nightmare” once denounced by Henry Miller and other precursors of the hippie dream, but already a foretaste of the concentration camp system prefigured by Aldous Huxley in the best of worlds. This observation is supported by an elaborate staging, which sprinkles the story with significant details (for example, the multiple models and images of the pyramidal building, a parody of Aztec heritage), and is based on sophisticated filming (see the dizzying point of view on the interior courtyard of the building). Will Hofmann be a worthy continuator of his distant German namesake? In any case, here is a new Mexican filmmaker to watch, who we just wish not to be too quickly caught up in the Hollywood sirens – which often weaken singular talents.