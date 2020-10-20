After simplistic Japanese beginnings in the 1950s with the wave of Godzilla, then a more impactful rebound in Hong Kong thirty years later thanks to Tsui Hark, the asian-fantasy thriller now flourishes in South Korea, where Yeon Sang-ho asserts himself as a complete filmmaker of the genre, mixing humor, suspense and melodrama.

Coming from the cartoon, it created a surprise in 2016 with Last Train to Busan, supercharged zombie movie that blended horror and humor in a brilliant way, a railroad thriller far surpassing that of another Korean fantasy maestro, Bong Joon-ho (Snowpiercer). Time to turn a supernatural farce, Psychokinesis (aired on Netflix), Yeon Sang-ho returned to the backfire zombie flick with Peninsula, following from Last Train to Busan (preceded by an animated prequel, the unpublished Seoul Station).

The director’s previous film was selected at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Last Train to Busan

(Full movie available online)

This sequel is not a sequel to the first part, but an extrapolation of the situation in South Korea after its total zombification. In this typically post-apocalyptic context, a squad of Korean mercenaries, led by a former soldier, leaves Hong Kong to regain zombie territory – the Korean peninsula. Their goal: to recover a nest egg of 20 million dollars in an abandoned truck. Classic premise for a Hollywood war movie-style action movie, including the associated melodramatic dilemmas. It’s spiced up with a happy dose of humor that makes the mix irresistible.

A perfectly balanced fantasy

The starting point is close to New York 1997, by John Carpenter (of which we recently announced a new remake), extended by automotive episodes inspired by the “Mad Max” franchise. Video massacre game atmosphere; the zombies are little more than swarming and subsidiary obstacles, less disturbing than a horde of savage soldiers holed up in the rubble of Seoul. In short, the recipe for Peninsula is not new. But his fantasy is perfectly balanced, and his main characters as fragile as they are intrepid in the face of the myriad of dangers encountered. See the character of teenager Joon, who would remind a world rally champion by his mastery of the wheel. It’s the Spielbergian touch of the film (gifted teens lead the way).

Not everything is in the best taste, especially the painting of paramilitary hotheads, worthy of Stallone’s muscular pochades. Moreover, the melodramatic verses are a bit overplayed. But, all in all, the kitsch overflows of this Korean blockbuster are offset by its candor and variety. Yeon Sang-ho is not a great inventor but a filmmaker to follow for the breadth and dynamism of his universe. We just hope Hollywood doesn’t gobble it up.

Peninsula by Yeon Sang-ho, South Korea, 2019, 2 hours