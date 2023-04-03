It seems like a joke, but there are two more days left until all the cinemas in the world are packed with the premiere of Super Mario Bros. The Moviea premiere that all fans of Nintendo they look forward to it. Obviously, something that cannot be missing in these types of movies are collectibles, and indeed, these are becoming known.

Through its official page, a chain of cinemas known as AMC Theaters has shown the popcorn that they will be selling to the attendees of the functions, it has a square shape and of course, it has the design of the iconic question marks. At the same time it is confirmed that this container will cost $14.99 plus the respective applicable taxes.

It is worth mentioning that these collectibles are exclusive to the chain of USAwhich is also located in other countries such as Canada And till Hong Kong. But there are no plans to expand to other places, so it could be said that it is exclusive to those regions, so Latam will not have this promotion.

However, in Mexico There are also interesting objects available to obtain, where a pigeon stand also stands out, as well as glasses with the logo of the film that will surely sell out. To all this are added figures licensed by Nintendothat will make the public forget what is not going to arrive here and they will dedicate themselves to enjoying the animated film.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie the premiere 5th of April.

Via: AMC Theaters

Editor’s note: Wow, it’s a very beautiful popcorn to look at, the truth would have been nice if it reached Cinemex, since only glasses and Jakks Pacific figures arrived at this cinema. In the end, what is 100% worth it is the movie.