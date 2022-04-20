BMW is turning the car into a drive-in cinema with its new top model, the 7 Series. The flagship will also be available in all-electric mode for the first time – as an i7 – and the huge 31.3-inch ‘cinema screen’ is intended for rear seat passengers. A high-tech audio system from Bowers & Wilkins, with speakers in the headrests, completes the cinema experience.

The screen can be folded up against the ceiling and is electrically operated. On the big screen, with super high resolution up to 8K, cinema films can be streamed via Amazon. This is done via the fast 5G internet connection on board. The films can be shown in different aspect ratios: 16:9, 21:9 (cinema format) and even 32:9. With the streamed movies, the resolution is up to 4K. If you want the full 8K sharpness, you will have to connect a player with an HDMI connection.

If you have started a film at home, you can seamlessly watch the sequel in the car. And vice versa. After all, the car can be connected to the WiFi at home via the internet. BMW says it has tested the large screen in crash tests and guarantees that it cannot injure the occupants in the event of an accident. The screen and menu for the movies are controlled by an iPhone-style touchscreen built into the armrest of each of the two rear doors. The climate and other functions can also be controlled with the same touchscreen. Those sitting in the front seat of the car can watch videos via YouTube on the central screen.

‘Finally a chance to beat the Mercedes S-class’

BMW finally thinks archrival with the new 7-series Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be able to beat. That’s what Pieter Nota of the BMW Group says to this site. The Mercedes has been the market leader in the luxury limousine segment in recent years. These types of cars are mainly sold to executives, heads of state, diplomats and royal families. “The seating space in the back seat is unparalleled with us. But the extremely high level of comfort and luxury cannot be found among the competition either. This car is a masterpiece that shows our innovative strength,” said Nota, the Dutchman who is responsible for BMW’s worldwide sales as a member of the board of management.

Unlike Mercedes, BMW did not choose a different design for its electric variant: while the Mercedes EQS really looks very different from the S-class, the BMW i7 looks almost the same as the 7-series. According to BMW, the competition in the electric version has saved on the seating space in the back. In order to achieve as little air resistance as possible in the body, thanks to a strongly sloping roofline. This intervention should lead to a larger action radius. Note: ”We do not opt ​​for such a compromise. In our electric version you get as much seating space as in the versions with combustion engine.”

,,We expect to sell a lot of these i7 in a country like the Netherlands,” continues Pieter Nota. “Precisely because the Dutch public is now embracing the electric car and you can charge electric cars there in so many places.”

BMW knows that this is different in other parts of this world. That is why the new 7-series is also sold with petrol engines in the US and in China, while in Europe they are now definitively saying goodbye. For the mile-eaters, only a diesel variant will be available here. In addition, Dutch customers will soon have a choice of plug-in hybrids with a maximum electric range of 80 km. In these hybrids, a six-cylinder petrol engine is combined with an electric motor.

,,We look at the wishes of customers in each country and we adjust the offer accordingly”, BMW explains this remarkable turnaround in the range of engine variants. It was precisely large six-, eight- and even twelve-cylinder petrol engines that were the calling card of the 7-series for years. Next year there will be sporty M versions based on the new top model.

Huge grille for confidence

The new 7 Series and i7 stand out for their huge grille, contrasted with flat, slender headlights. ,,We were instructed that this car had to radiate self-confidence”, the designers explain their choice for a car that is quite present as soon as it appears on the street. Inside, luxury and comfort determine the atmosphere.

On top of the dashboard is a 14.9-inch screen for infotainment and the instrumentation contains a 12.3-inch display. For operation, you can choose from all the ways that are possible in modern cars: with touchscreen, with the central iDrive control button or with voice commands.

New to the dashboard of the 7 Series is a rear-illuminated strip that houses several control buttons: the Interaction Bar. This strip can also show light animations, for example as a warning of danger on the road or to indicate an incoming phone call.

Swarovski crystal glass in the headlights

The car welcomes you, or says goodbye, with a light show: Swarovski crystal glass is optionally available in the headlights and light animations are also shown around the grille and on the road surface, right next to the car. For the first time, the car is also available with a combination of two paint colors, such as from Rolls-Royce, another brand of the BMW Group. Also borrowed from Rolls-Royce is the automatic opening of the doors at the push of a button. They can also be electrically closed.

Previously, the 7-series was delivered with short and long wheelbase, but from now on – just like with the Mercedes S-class – only the long wheelbase remains. This time it has grown by half an inch in an attempt to give the rear seat passengers, who are often the owners or primary users of the car, more seating space. One of the two rear seats can also be converted into a lounger, including leg and footrest.

The car is exactly 13 centimeters longer, almost 5 cm wider and more than 5 cm higher than before. BMW also claims to have the largest panoramic roof in the market. If desired, this can be provided with LED accents, so that colorful illustrations of light appear on the ceiling.

Two electric motors in the i7 lead to four-wheel drive

The i7 has two electric motors, good for an output of 544 hp/400 kW. It also has four-wheel drive and accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Its top speed is 240 km/h. The 101.7 kWh battery pack enables a range of up to 625 kilometers. Charging goes with 195 kW and this BMW unfortunately lags behind the competition, which can already deliver well over 200 kW. Nevertheless, BMW says that with a fast charger, enough power is obtained within 10 minutes to be able to drive another 170 kilometers

Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer has created artificial sounds for the new BMW i7 to create an atmosphere that would otherwise be missing from the whisper-quiet electric drive. Adaptive air suspension, both front and rear, is standard in the new BMWs. The electric i7 will be on sale from November. The plug-in hybrid and diesel version of the 7-series will follow in early 2023. Armored versions will also be released later that year for customers who feel threatened.

