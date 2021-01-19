Twisted and nervous thriller maestro Don Siegel is the controversial man Dirty Harry (but also of the unknown Kill Charley Varrick! ), which truly launched Clint Eastwood. He was Eastwood’s mentor in the thriller realm as Leone was in the western. Police on the city has a more mundane appearance than these other achievements of the filmmaker. Shot flush with the bitumen, he describes the routine of the New York police, entangled in its failures and contradictions. Arresting a suspect, two inspectors have their weapons stolen and the thug escapes them.

The Antithesis of Macadam Cowboy

The whole story, interspersed with side actions, comes down to the tangled hunt for this elusive fanatic. The Hollywood stars of the film (Henry Fonda and Richard Widmark) remain extraordinarily sober, in the service of a pragmatic narrative. What is essential is the advantage that Siegel draws from the decor of the city, from his bustling life.

In this regard, the documentary aspect eclipses the romantic sides (the amorous intrigues, a little succinct). The film remains balanced, emphasizing the thankless and sometimes hectic daily life of the cops, always ready to break the law (no more). Police on the city(in original version Madigan ) is nothing trendy or sexy – the hero sleeps with his mistress without having sex with her. It’s pretty much the antithesis of Macadam Cowboy , shot a few months later in the same streets of Manhattan. No hippie shadow here, nothing pop or dreamy. Just men in suits with hats, who twitch when their indic’s hair covers his ears a little. The only tiny landmark of the time: the flowery and colorful fabric that hides the gangster’s window. Even the title character, cop Madigan (Widmark), is not the center of the narrative and bows out with understated heroism. Life goes on.

On the wheel hats

Blue Collar, the first film by Paul Schrader, the man of Taxi Driverby Martin Scorsese (of which he was the screenwriter), shot ten years later, is more funky. It starts off on hats, so to speak, since it takes place in an auto plant in Detroit. An unexpected first achievement, in retrospect, for Schrader: this social thriller in no way suggests the continuation of the more sophisticated and provocative filmography of this filmmaker for whom the Puritanism of his Protestant origins will be both a driving force and an obsession.

Blue Collaris a film on the working class, certainly considered in a rather paradoxical mode since it is about three lads employed in a small automobile factory, two blacks and a white, who rush into the stretchers and try to blackmail their union with the procedures mafia. But anyway, it is a success, hailed at the time; this is due to the personality of the performers, including the comic Richard Pryor, superbly used against employment in a dramatic role, but above all – as for Police on the city– the very convincing documentary context, in particular the urban setting of Detroit and the filming in a real factory (that of the famous yellow taxis, the Checker Cabs, which De Niro drives in the Scorsese film).

The vagaries of the industrial world

Both funny and tragic, the film puts everyone back to back, the factory executives, the individualistic and party workers and the manipulative union. It only turns into a thriller along the way. But, despite some genre scenes (auto chase) properly conducted, it is not a great mechanic of action. On the contrary, it is a work centered on the vagaries of the industrial world, on blue collar workers who are struggling to make ends meet, even if it means holding an additional job at night. There is Ken Loach in this removed gesture.

Even the schoolboy excess of the protagonists, their rather handsome entertainment is offset by their truth. In the end, the film offers no way out of the stagnation it highlights. He has a force as fatalistic as it is ordinary. Hence its proximity to Police over the city.