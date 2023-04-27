Do not miss it! The National Association of Movie Theaters of Peru (Anasaci) is offering an offer for the Film Festival and this April 26 is your last chance to get tickets at incredibly low prices, only 6 soles! The price is available on major chains like Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinepolis and more. Likewise, there will be promotions in special services such as 3D, Xtreme, Prime and 4DX.

Although the cost is important, it is also essential to know the movies that will be available during these days. Below you will find more details.

The Film Festival is sponsored by the National Association of Movie Theaters of Peru (ANASACI). Photo: composition LR/Illumination/ANASACI

Cinema at 6 soles this April 26: what movies to see?

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” – animation

While performing an underground water pipe repair, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and his brother Luigi are caught being carried away by a mysterious pipe and find themselves in a fascinating new world. Separated, Mario embarks on an exciting mission to find his brother.

In order for Mario to harness his own power, Toad, a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom, and the steadfast ruler of that territory, Princess Peach, provide him with their support and training.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” – terror

“The Pope’s Exorcist” tells the story of a priest who is confronted by a demon who has possessed a child and, as a result, experiences the devil’s personal wrath. The film depicts the priest’s efforts to combat demonic power and save the boy, during which he discovers startling secrets that have been buried deep within the Vatican and the Church’s involvement in a centuries-long hidden conspiracy.

“Single, married, widow, divorced” – comedy

“Single, married, widowed, divorced” tells the story of the reunion of four childhood friends that life and years have separated. The death of Cecilia’s husband brings them together on an unexpected trip to Pacasmayo, but this promising adventure turns into a crazy odyssey that puts their friendship to the test.

Along the way, by helping her friend close the duel, they must learn to unite to face the challenges in their lives and they will try to give themselves a second chance to heal wounds, overcome fears and accept themselves.

Cine a 6 soles: other movies on the billboard

“Evil Dead Rise”

“John Wick 4” – action

“Haw: Leaving Footprints” – drama

“Air Jordan”-drama

“Dungeons and Dragons” – science fiction

“Shazam: The Fury of the Gods” – science fiction

“Renfield” – horror/comedy

“Justice for Alan” – documentary.

