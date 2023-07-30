The film ‘The most beautiful century of my life’ with Sergio CastellittoValerio Lundini, Carla Signoris and the main piece by Brunori Sas wins the Generator+18 section 53rd edition of the ‘Giffoni Film Festival’, dedicated to the theme of the Indispensables. The jurors belonging to the sections have decreed the winners of this year’s Gryphon Award, divided between feature films and short films for each category. Different stories, of friendship, love, discovery of the other, but also sport, illness, loss, the transition to adulthood, conflicts: these are some of the themes addressed by the winning works, all in national previews, out of over four thousand productions in pre-selection the Giffoni team evaluated with great attention to offer, as usual, the best of international cinema to its youngsters.

Films from France, Holland, Greece, Ireland, Holland, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Canada and even Italy win the prize Gryphon Award in the Generator+18 section with ‘The most beautiful century of my life’ by Alessandro Bardani. The film, distributed in Italy by Lucky Red, will be in theaters from 7 September.

In the category Generator+16the jurors voted the feature film ‘normal‘ directed by Olivier Babinet (France/Belgium); the jurors of the Generator+13 section voted for the film ‘The Fantastic three’ directed by French director Michael Dichter.

In the category Elements+10, the first classified feature film is ‘Lioness’ (Holland), directed by Raymond Grimbergen. In the section Elements+6, the prize was awarded to the film ‘A cat’s life’ (France) directed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky. The Gex Doc category, dedicated to documentaries, was won by the film ‘Mighty Afrin: in the time of floods’ (France, Greece) directed by director Angelos Rallis.

Among the short films, the Gryphon Award for the Elements+3 section was assigned to the Argentinian short film ‘The Merry-Go-Round’ directed by Augusto Schillaci. The Elements+6 section awarded the Irish short ‘The Ghastly Ghoul’ directed by directors Kealan O’Rourke and Maurizio Parimbelli. The Elements+10 jurors awarded the prize to the Italian short film ‘Loop’ directed by Luigi Russo. Finally, in the Parental Experience section, the Irish short ‘An Irish Goodbye’, directed by directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White, triumphed.

As for the special prizes, the jurors of the Elements+6 section awarded the Clear Channel Special Award to the animated film ‘Tony, Shelly And The Magic Light’ by Filip Pošivač (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary). In the Elements+6 section, the Conai Special Award Section was assigned to ‘Adventures In The Land Of Asha’ directed by Sophie Farkas Bolla (Canada). And finally, again in the Elements+6 section, the Bper Bank Special Award was assigned to ‘Coco Farm’ by Sebastien Gagné (Canada). The jurors of the Elements+10 section presented the Lete Special Award to Raymond Grimbergen’s ‘Lioness’ (Netherlands). The Eni Special Award, again in the Elements +10 category, went to the feature film ‘Popular Theory’ by Ali Scher (USA). And finally, again in the Elements+10 section, the WeShort Award went to the film ‘Symphony’ by Ondřej Nedvěd, Vojtěch Komárek” (Czech Republic).

The Cgs Award (Cinecircoli Giovanili Socioculturali) Percorsi Creativi for the Generator+13 section was assigned to ‘Juniors’ by Hugo Thomas (France). The Cgs prize for the Generator+16 section went to ‘Rock.Paper.Grenade’. The Acea Special Award, Gex Doc section was won by the documentary ‘Mighty Afrin: In The Time Of Flood By Angelos Rallis’ (Greece, France).