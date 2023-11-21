The cinema: a place to lose yourself for a few hours on the big screen, desperately praying you’ll make it through the film without a toilet break because you drank too much during the trailers. Cinemas provide a unique experience you can’t mirror back home. You’re placed in a room with friends, family and strangers, all present to experience movie magic.

In the last few years, however, we’ve seen cinema chains we’ve grown to know and love struggle as a result of the pandemic, Cineworld being the most prominent example. But this doesn’t necessarily mean attending the cinema is a dying hobby. It’s quite the opposite. In 2023, the Box Office has seen a 50% rise in sales compared to the previous year, and there have been notable movies in the last few months that have been a huge talking point – remember ‘Barbenheimer’? This renewed popularity may be at least partially attributed to a new phenomenon – cinema memberships.

The growing popularity of cinema memberships

To have a membership with a cinema is to be granted access to exclusive offers, discounts and bonuses. This all comes at a cost, of course – usually in the form of a monthly or annual fee. This encourages cinema-goers to feel like they’re part of an exclusive club, and thus more attached to their hobby – ultimately enticing them to catch new releases on the big screen more frequently.

As the popularity of cinemas is seemingly on the rise, it could be said that the offers and bonuses you receive from these memberships work in tandem with new and returning cinema lovers. No longer do you have to be the average Joe when you go and watch a movie – you now have access to incentives that can enhance the movie experience. Incentives have become increasingly popular across a range of entertainment industries – you can find a similar formula being used in free trials for streaming services, or in online gaming. Like cinemas, online casino sites are on the rise, and a large part of this can be attributed to free spins and no-deposit bonuses, a user-friendly feature to encourage more players. It’s a proven formula that seems to work, no matter the industry!

Types of cinema memberships

Odeon

Odeon offers a ‘MyLimitless’ membership which comes in two variations: MyLimitless and MyLimitless Plus. The latter offers additional benefits, but all in all, customers can enjoy unlimited movies, a 10% discount on food and drinks, as well as exclusive invites to watch movies before their official release.

Everyman

Like Odeon, you can sign up for different types of memberships at the Everyman cinema, each with its own benefits and offers. This, of course, includes discounts on food and drinks and free movie screenings.

Vue

Last on the list, we’re also mentioning Vue. At this cinema, you’ll have the opportunity to join their My Vue membership plan which provides incentives identical to what you can find at Odeon and Everyman, helping to offer an inclusive, unique loyalty experience.

Rounding things off, we can’t firmly say that cinema memberships are essential for movie lovers. You can still enjoy your love for the cinema the old-fashioned way, but the option to be a part of a ‘members club’ does provide its pros: you can enjoy discounts and more movie content that promotes inclusivity, and there’s no harm in that!