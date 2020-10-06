Maura Delpero is from Bolzano, a town in the mountains of northeastern Italy, on the Austrian border. The filmmaker is Italian, learned German at school, studied literature in Bologna and Paris, and settled in Argentina. A teacher, she discovered there the homes of underage girl mothers, sometimes secular but also run by nuns.

Documentary filmmaker Maura Delpero shot in 2006, Moglie e Buoi Dei Paesi Tuoi, about mixed culture couples; Signori Professori (2008), on the devalued profession of Italian college professor, and Nadea e Sveta (2012), the portrait of two Moldovan women who emigrated to Italy. Concerned about the motherhood of teenagers in an Argentina where same-sex marriage is allowed, sex change facilitated, but where the law concerning contraception and abortion is still not voted (1), Maura Delpero makes the theme principal of his first fiction feature film, Maternal.

What is the story of these Italian nuns who came to settle in Argentina and who take in pregnant minors?

Maura delpero These sisters founded a home in Buenos Aires after World War II. They came from Piedmont, having crossed the Atlantic by boat. The original congregation was French. Their story interested me and I researched life in these homes by getting physically involved by working as a teacher with the teenage girls who are hosted there. I always need to have sensory knowledge of what attracts me. The experience of preparing Maternal lasted four years. The film could be shot in a partly empty foyer with the possibility of making majestic staging open on large architectural spaces as opposed to the mental confinement of the characters.

Your executives are drawn to the line in an oppressive closed-door where the outside only exists off-screen. The view from the foyer’s terrace over the city seems a trompe-l’oeil and the noise from the street is attenuated …

Maura delpero I wanted the viewer to have the feeling that one cannot leave the foyer. Indeed, when, at the end of the film, Sister Paola runs away with little Nina in the streets of Buenos Aires, the sound is subjectively attenuated because she is still in her confinement. The camera acts on the mind, on that of these adolescent girls who would like to “eat” the outside world. I work on the economy because the image and the sound are very strong in a film compared to writing.

For the young sister Paola, an Italian new to the home, the concept of motherhood is an unexpected discovery …

Maura delpero Sister Paola made a choice which is to refuse any sentimental relationship on this earth. She must take her vows soon, that is, marry Christ. She is very good in her sneakers. In Italy, religion is masculine and this exacerbated state of ecstasy in front of Nina, a little girl abandoned by her mother, is completely unexpected for her. She then discovers a kind of unconditional earthly love and enters into a great spiritual contradiction. Lidiya Liberman, who plays her, is the film’s only professional actress. She is of Ukrainian origin and able, in front of the camera, to keep a sort of mystery, to have the necessary distance for this role. She must show a certain empathy towards the other and at the same time protect herself from the love of a child, an impossible task for any human being.

For these religious women, these young mothers and their children, there is a strong desire to escape a world of constraints and frustrations …

Maura delpero In any case, they are all in contact with a very violent society. The sisters are not fulfilled and the young girls, like their children, cannot be. I believe that the more society oppresses, the greater the risk of explosion. It’s like a Pressure Cooker!