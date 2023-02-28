In social networks, the original ways of Internet users go viral when asking their special someone to start a engagementa boy did not do it in a special place, nor with an expensive gift, but rather involved a girl’s loved ones to make her a peculiar proposal.

Although videos of funny, funny and romantic ways of asking for a relationship circulate on the internet, a girl showed that she is no longer a spectator, because to the rhythm of the song, “Cinema Love” it was revealed that he received several letters dealt from a boy.

Through the TikTok social network, the account ‘@anaceciliadiaz472’, broadcast an audiovisual material entitled, “If they don’t declare themselves to you, help their friends declare themselves cool.”

During the clip, the girl received notes asking her to continuefrom being part of the proposal to her best friend, to her mother, to strangersfor which I could not resist laughing, between nerves and happiness, with the illusion of what would be the purpose of the letters with beautiful written words.

The goal was for the girl to reach “my safe place”where the boy was waiting for her with a bouquet of flowers, and finally asked her if she wanted to be his girlfriend, to which she answered yes.

“The best thing is that he declared himself with the love song from the movies”, “oh, music by Humbe”, “I realized how much I wanted to have a boyfriend”, said Internet users.