You recently said: “To save the blockbusters, many of which will leave no trace, the Hollywood industry is taking the risk of killing all the cinemas in the world …”

Jean-Paul Salome An economic reality is that all exhibitors in the world are playing American blockbusters. Their survival unfortunately depends on the more or less large-scale attendance of these films. In France, American cinema represents 50 to 55% of admissions. They are missing at the moment. This deficit has a significant impact on us, but it is even more dramatic in countries with national cinematography less robust than ours. Today, all the cinemas are a little on their knees. Following the announcement of the deprogramming of the last James Bond, one of the main theater networks in the United States has decided to close its theaters. What’s a little strange is that all of these movies are ready. If theaters start to close temporarily or permanently, there will be no more cinema to exploit their films.

Paradoxically, isn’t this the time to invent another model?

Jean-Paul Salome We would dream of cinemas, including French ones, less dependent on blockbusters and American majors. But, for now, there is no substitute. Reinventing means making more films in France and giving people back the taste of going to see foreign films. French cinema alone cannot fill the gap and take back half of the attendance on its shoulders. The offer still has real diversity. But we cannot count on other European cinematographies to fill the void left by the Americans. The system was operating in a kind of overheating with a huge turnover and an insane offer which suddenly dried up. Today, French films are entering more time. Word of mouth works better. It is virtuous but the rooms are not full. My movie, the mum, made significant admissions because we have two or three times more theaters than normal. Economically, that’s good, but this system will not allow rooms to live forever.

What do you think of the role of streaming platforms?

Jean-Paul Salome Vultures watch movies run aground and die. When pieces interest them, they go for it. The few French films sold to platforms were either because they did not meet expectations or because all the advertising budgets had already been spent. In the first case, the sale made it possible to avoid a theatrical release which risked being below expectations and leading to a good financial transaction. For the others, the economic equation was no longer viable for an exit after confinement. I could have found myself in this case with the mum . My luck is that my distributor, Jean Labadie of the Pacte, hadn’t spent all the money on advertising and was able to use the rest for the September release. But the platforms haven’t bought a lot of French films. It doesn’t go beyond four or five movies: Kheiron’s movie ( Brutus vs Caesar – Editor’s note), Bronx, by Olivier Marchal, Strong, by Katia Lewkowicz, and maybe one or two films still in negotiation. They did not go to buy the film of Valérie Lemercier or that of Albert Dupontel. Nor those that have been released in recent months with some success.