It is the first major film festival in France since the cancellation of Cannes. At the opening of the Angoulême Francophone Film Festival (FFA), Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Friday August 28 that support for cinematographic creation would be reinforced by the State to the tune of 165 million euros.

“The CNC (National Center for Cinema and Animated Image) will see its resources reinforced by the State, by 165 million euros to which will be added funding for investments for the future”, unveiled the minister. “These support measures, unprecedented in their scope and ambition, will have a ripple effect on the entire industry, from authors to broadcasters and theater operators”, assured the Prime Minister, who came to Angoulême with Roselyne Bachelot, Minister of Culture and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State, in particular in charge of the Francophonie.

This measure, which is in addition to the aid of 432 million euros for the live performance announced Thursday, is part of the recovery plan of 2 billion euros to breathe life into culture, brought to its knees by the crisis sanitary. “Everything will be done so that the French (…) resume the path of the dark rooms! (…) The State will continue to accompany and support the cinema”, he said again, to the applause of the masked audience of the hall of the Angoulême theater.

The drastic conditions for the public to return to theaters and theaters, and particularly the limited gauge in the red zones, in addition to wearing a mask, worry professionals.

About sixty films, including twenty previews and ten feature films in competition, will be screened until Tuesday in Angoulême, for a deliberately reduced edition with 28,000 seats available, far from the usual attendance (40,000 ). Ten French-speaking films are in competition for the “Valois” of the FFA, including Little country by Eric Barbier, The enemy, a thriller by Belgian Stephan Strekker or A triumph by Emmanuel Courcol.