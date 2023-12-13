Italian cinema, series and films abroad: Anica and Apa research

Growing data for Italian films and series, in particular with international co-productions which play a fundamental role, resulting in fact the prime mover of the foreign circulation of audiovisual titles Italians.

Considering, in fact, the average values ​​relating to the three-year periods 2017-2019 and 2020-2022, there is a 51% increase of works created together with foreign producers, with a significant increase in the number of countries involved in activities of this type: 25 per year in the three-year period 2020-2022, compared to 16 in the three-year period 2017-2020.

Data: in the three-year period 2022-2022 103 million euros for foreign contributions

In the three-year period 2020-2022 arrives at 103 million euros the overall value of foreign contributions for cinematographic and television works, +49% compared to the 69 million recorded in the three-year period 2017 -2019. This is what emerges from the research 'Italian series and films on foreign markets: circulation and economic value' promoted by Anica (National Association of Audiovisual and Digital Cinematographic Industries) and Apa (Audiovisual Producers Association), and carried out in collaboration with the research institute and Media and with the support of Agenzia Ice as part of Mia.

Overall and based on continuously updated data, it is estimated that the number of Italian series and films produced in 2022 with some foreign circulation is among the 183minimum estimate, ei 203, maximum estimate, for an overall value linked to exports which stands between 106 million euros (minimum estimate) and 156 million euros (maximum estimate), a clear increase compared to the data relating to 2017, when foreign circulation was worth almost only a third of the current value.

In numbers, the research represents a phase of great development given by the coexistence of four factors which, between 2017 and 2022, led to a growth in production and foreign circulation volumes: the increase in demand for securities worldwide; L'entry into the market of global VoD operators, who have taken on an important role in the production of fiction, documentary and animation series and films; The Tax Credit, extended (since 2017) to video-television productions and then strengthened following the Covid-19 pandemic; Lentry into the foreign capital market which have pushed national companies into a context of broader and more intense international relations.

The study, however, warns of how the impact of these four elements will physiologically tend to reduce in the coming years. Discussions between sector operators and institutions will be fundamental in order to continue to support the strengthening of the production and distribution capabilities of our industry and to encourage the growth of the economic and cultural value that the national audiovisual sector can bring to Italy in the international contest.

READ ALSO: Advertising, investment boom in cinema (+133%)

The president Anica, Francesco Rutelliargued that “the positive trend for the export of Italian films continues, confirming the quality of our productions. It must be considered not as an arrival point, but as a starting point to develop further opportunities, in particular for international co-productions. We need to attract new investors and work on products with an increasingly greater export vocation. Italian films are a precious contemporary tool of our Soft Power, and for the promotion of Made in Italy”.

“Apa has always been attentive and dedicated to the analysis of audiovisual data – added the president Chiara Sbarigia – data that have shown us in recent years an evolving sector, with an industrial structure that is becoming increasingly solid and also competitive on the international market. We therefore believe that the impact of our films and series abroad can and should continue to grow. The circulation of Italian works abroad tells the story of Italian identity and history, conveys the cultural value of our country, strengthens our businesses and enhances artistic excellence”.

“The audiovisual sector – added the Ice president, Matteo Zoppas – has great potential and Ice can be of support at different levels: the most “traditional” one through the help we can offer by intercepting the best opportunities for exporting film, series and documentary productions to the most interesting markets, Europe and beyond; on the other hand, it is precisely through audiovisual productions that the many Italian excellences can be promoted and told, for example through product placement operations, up to the most important valorisation of our territories when the productions choose Italy as a location”.

“This research – concluded the general manager Ice, Lorenzo Galanti – was born from Ice's solid and proven partnership with Anica and Apa, under the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has the common mission of promoting and growing the Italian creative and media industry on the international scene. The data presented today constitute a crucial element in mapping the complex audiovisual panorama and there is a very positive growth trend. We must work in an increasingly synergistic manner so that international investments in Italian productions increase again and be competitive in offering quality services. ICE can play a key role in reference markets such as Europe, North America and Asia, thanks to its proven ability to promote and enhance Made in Italy in the world”.

READ ALSO: Cinema, the “left-wing” trough. One billion for films with 29 spectators

Subscribe to the newsletter

