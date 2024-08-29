Trinity Games’ new adventure Cinema has its Steam page up and running: a thriller where we can control time in a complex web of cause and effect, all within an environment inspired by silent films.

Listed among the Selected Indie 80 at Tokyo Game Show 2024Cinema will give us the opportunity to move between different timelines and create new ones, experimenting with the capabilities and limits of an unprecedented and engaging mechanism.

During the game we will have the opportunity to learn about mysterious characters as we search for the clues and evidence needed to solve the case, navigating back and forth in time and exploring Art Deco-style settings.

We will be able to use the information available in the future to change what happened in the past and thus create new timelines, all with a view to reveal hidden truths behind even particularly complex crimes.