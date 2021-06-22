Wednesday 23 June the Monte Ciocci Park welcomes the director Silvano Agosti and the composer Nicola Piovani, which present “NP – The Secret”By Silvano Agosti (1971, 95 min): a science fiction film with important sociological and reflective ideas. The meeting is moderated by Laura Delli Colli, President of the Cinema Foundation for Rome.

The Cinema in Piazza takes place under theHigh Patronage of the European Parliament and under the patronage of Ministry of Culture, with the support of Lazio region, Lazio Innova, ofRomaNatura Regional Body and with the patronage of Rome capital city he was born in Town Hall I. The whole initiative is made possible thanks to the support of the main sponsor BNL BNP Paribas Group and of Iberdrola, as well as with the contribution of Italian post, Chamber of Commerce, Savoy kindergarten, Otto per Mille of the Waldensian Church is Make Cisl. Comparisons is the media partner of the 2021 edition, RomeToday the local media partner e RadioRock the radio partner. The review is also possible thanks to Doctors Without Borders, Charity Partner of the event, ea CSC – National Film Archive, D-vision, Pulse is Librounposto.it, technical partners. The initiative is organized in collaboration with theEmbassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and theJapanese Cultural Institute.

All screenings and meetings are free access subject to availability and by reservation only by registering on www.prenereunposto.it/ilcinemainpiazza. On the site you can book your own “pitch” where you can participate in the evenings with cushions, towels and seats brought from home, in compliance with anti-coronavirus regulations.

THE PROGRAM OF THE WEEK

MEETINGS IS PROJECTIONS TO SQUARE SAN COSIMATO (TRASTEVERE)

Wednesday 23 June at 9.15 pm : “Lost and Beautiful” of Pietro Marcello (2015, 87 minutes)

Thursday 24 June at 9.15 pm : Sergio Rubini, Rocco Papaleo, Geno Diana, Carla Cavalluzzi and Angelo Pasquini present “The great Spirit“By Sergio Rubini (2019, 113 min)

Moderate Fabio Ferzetti.

Friday 25 June at 7.30 pm : Delivery of the Talent & Tenacity Award. Following Vincenzo Marra presents “The right time“By Vincenzo Marra (2019, 95 min). Moderate Fulvia Caprara.

Saturday 26 June at 9.15 pm : screening of “Coco“(2017, 105 min.)

Sunday 27 June at 9.15 pm : Cast and crew present “Saturn Against” of Ferzan Ozpetek (2007, 110 min.) In collaboration with CSC – National Film Archive.

MEETINGS IS PROJECTIONS TO THE PARK OF THE CERVELLETTA (TOR SAPIENZA)

Wednesday 23 June at 9.15 pm : screening of “It’s raining stones” of Ken Loach (1993, 90 min)

Thursday 24 June at 9.15 pm : projection “The American Friend” of Wim Wenders (1977, 128 min.)

Friday 25 June at 9.15 pm : screening of “My Name is Joe” of Ken Loach (1998, 105 min)

Saturday 26 June at 9 pm : UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 screening

Sunday 27 June at 9.15 pm : screening of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban “ of Alfonso Cuarón (2004, 142 min.)

MEETINGS IS PROJECTIONS TO THE MONTE CIOCCI PARK (VALLE AURELIA)

Wednesday 23 June at 9.15 pm : Silvano Agosti is Nicola Piovani present “NP – The Secret”By Silvano Agosti (1971, 95 min). Moderated by Laura Delli Colli

Thursday 24 June at 9.15 pm : screening of “Being John Malkovich” of Spike Jonze (1999, 113min)

Friday 25 June at 9.15 pm : screening of “Coraline and the magic door” of Henry Selick (2009, 100 min.)

Saturday 26 June at 9.15 pm : screening of “Human Nature” of Michel Gondry (2001, 96 min)

Sunday 27 June at 9.15 pm : screening of “Do you remember Dolly Bell?” of Emir Kusturica (1981, 110 min.)

Free admission subject to availability

Reservation required: https://www.protareun posed.it/ilcinemainpiazza /

THE CINEMA IN THE SQUARE

seventh edition

from Friday 4 June to Sunday 1 August 2021