Cinema in mourning, Oscar winner Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Oscar-winning actor Donald Sutherland has died in Miami at 88. His son Kiefer announced it on social media: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father has died. Personally I consider him one of the most important actors in the history of cinema. Never discouraged by a role, good, bad or ugly”, he written. Sutherland starred in dozens of films including “The Dirty Dozen” and “M*a*s*h.”

“My father loved what he did and did what he loved, and you could never ask for more. A life well lived”, we read in the post commenting on a photo, in black and white, which portrays Kiefer Sutherland as a child next to father.

Donald Sutherland’s film career

Giant of cinema and theatre, married three times and father of the actors Rossif and Kiefer Sutherland, he had a very long career: sixty years with participation in more than 180 films, often in the title role. He has worked with the most important American, Canadian, English and Italian directors. He was also one of the torchbearers of the Olympic torch at the inauguration of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games. In September 2017 he was awarded the Oscar for his lifetime achievement. Born in Saint John, but raised in Halifax, from a family of Scottish origins, he made his debut on the big screen in 1964 in the Italian film ‘The Castle of the Living Dead’. In 1968 he got a part in ‘The Dirty Dozen’ by Robert Aldrich, but success came in 1970 in the film ‘M*A*S*H’ by Robert Altman. There are many films where Sutherland appears in the role of the bad and cynical and also roles of people of power. In the seventies he will appear in many films.

In 1976 the Italian director Federico Fellini wanted him in his “Federico Fellini’s Casanova”. He still works in Italy with Bernardo Bertolucci in “Novecento” (1976), alongside Robert De Niro and Gérard Depardieu. In 1978 he was part of the cast of “Animal House” by John Landis with John Belushi and in “Terror from Outer Space” by Philip Kaufman remake of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”. Even in the eighties Sutherland participated in major productions such as ‘Common People’ by Robert Redford (1980) and “The Eye of the Needle” (1981). At the end of the decade he played a professor in “A Dry White Season” (1989) and the evil prison director in “Specialty” (1989) with Sylvester Stallone. At the beginning of the Nineties he played Mister In 1995 he won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of him in “Citizen X.” In the last years of his career he was directed by Clint Eastwood in “Space Cowboys” (2000). Again in Italy in the film “Piazza delle Cinque Lune” (2003) by Renzo Martinelli and in “The Italian Job” (2003), a remake of a film from the Sixties. He then gives a great performance in “Cold Mountain” (2003), then in “Pride and Prejudice” (2006). Finally, in 2017 he participated with Helen Mirren in the drama film “Ella & John – The Leisure Seeker”.