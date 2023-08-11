Farewell to a true icon of Italian beauty of the 50s, 60s and 70s: cinema says goodbye to the great Antonella Lualdi

A very serious mourning struck the world of Italian cinema yesterday, Thursday 10 August. Antonella Lualdi, a very good and beautiful actress who reached the peak of her success between the 60s and 70s, collaborating with giants of the big screen such as Scola, Monicelli and Gassman, passed away at the age of 92. Her brother Mario made the announcement.

Difficult days for fans of cinema And musicwith several great actors or musicians who have left this earth.

In recent days, news of the disappearances of Robert Swan e Robbie Robertson. The first, an American actor, passed away at the age of 78 due to the worsening of liver cancer that had struck him some time ago. He achieved success thanks to roles in the films The Untouchables and Colpo Vincente.

The second, a great Canadian musician and author, died at the age of 80. His name is inextricably linked to the group The Band of which he was the frontman in the golden years. He had collaborated with Bob Dylan and had created the soundtracks in the major cinematic successes of Martin Scorzese.

Yesterday a very serious mourning struck instead the world of Italian cinema and entertainment. In fact, the actress Antonella Lualdi has passed away forever.

I had 92 years old and as her brother Mario confirmed to Ansa, she had been hospitalized in a hospital outside Rome for some time.

Who was Antonella Lualdi

Born in Beirut in 1931, she made her debut in the world of Italian cinema in 1949, when at the age of 19 she starred in the film Miss by director Mario Mattoli. Previously she had acted for 5 years in the theater.

The following year, 1950, he starred in the film Songs on the streets by director Mario Landi. During filming she meets and falls in love with her fellow actor Franco Interlenghiwith whom he marries and with whom he begins a long and professional partnership.

Its exceptional beauty make it, in the 50s and 60s also an icon of femininity and many compare her figure to those of the better known Lucia Bosè, Gina Lollobrigida and Sofia Loren.

About 90 cinematographic films in which he starred. There are also many films and fictions in which she has appeared on television. In her career she has had the honor and skill of collaborate with real giants of the sectorsuch as Ettore Scola, Mario Monicelli, Vittorio Gassman and the aforementioned Mario Mattoli.