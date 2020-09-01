It is always to women, especially if they are over 40, that we attribute an irrepressible desire for parenthood. Driven by the dark forces of biology, they would only be fully realized by becoming mothers, even though they have a fulfilled professional and loving life. This is one of the shots, the first in a long series, that Sophie Letourneur is trying to torpedo in Huge, a film that dares everything, starting with the risky mix between comedy and documentary. Claire Girard (Marina Foïs), an internationally renowned pianist, of the caliber of Martha Argerich, is married to Fred (Jonathan Cohen), who is also her agent and manager. Always between two concerts, two hotels, they never thought of having a child. Until Fred, with a first aid certificate, helps a woman give birth on the plane. Here he is overnight, driven by a mad desire to be a father.

How to convince Claire, assumed nulliparous, who lives only for her art? A visit to his mother (Jacqueline Kakou, Jonathan Cohen’s real mother, wonderful) gives him a preposterous idea: he is going to replace Claire’s pill with sweets and make her, according to the time-honored formula, a child on her back. Faced with a fait accompli after twelve weeks (the legal deadline beyond which it is impossible, in France, to abort), Claire will first experience this pregnancy as if she were not concerned, as if she were inhabited by a foreign body. It is Fred who will attend medical appointments, attend childbirth preparation classes, spend a fortune on strollers and other competitive bottle warmers.

Pressure on female body

While it is an inexhaustible source of absurd comedy, this reversal of the situation is not just funny. By giving Claire a huge belly, which in the ninth month swells like a balloon, Sophie Letourneur questions the place of fathers, their desire to get involved with their child and, above all, the pressure exerted on women’s bodies. Claire, during a meeting with the haptonomist, cracks, revolts, has the impression of being an object that everyone touches. We knew that Marina Foïs was a great actress: here she is fragile and powerful, disturbing, all the more just as she accepts to let go. In front of her, Jonathan Cohen, who plays the obsessive mother hens, gorges himself on Nutella toast and incubates his future offspring to the point of confiscating his belly from Claire.

Truths that are good to hear

Carried by a liberating feminism, Huge was partly filmed in two Parisian maternity hospitals, Bluets and Trousseau. Midwives, gynecologists and future mothers, of whom Fred becomes the mascot, play their own role. All astonishing, they convey some truths that it is always good to hear: it is up to women to choose whether they want to give birth with or without an epidural, breastfeed or not, without being influenced by their partner or by social pressure. The strength of the film is to go as far in the documentary as in the crazy fiction, freed from realism, the mixture of the two operating a shift as strange as successful. Some scenes, such as the childbirth scene, were shot separately and put together during editing: a real midwife gives birth to a real baby, but the parents’ faces are those of Marina Foïs and Jonathan Cohen.

Cradled by the notes of Maurice Ravel

Second narrative line, music plays a preponderant role. Nine months of pregnancy is how much time Claire has left to work Concerto in G for Piano and Orchestra by Maurice Ravel, which she agreed to play at the Philharmonie de Paris, on an exceptional night, on February 29. With the help of a brilliant piano teacher (who also plays her own role), she will go to the end of this other gestation by regaining her place as a pianist. The film ends with two counterpointed images: the serene and luminous face of the newborn baby, as if rocked by Ravel’s notes, and that, serious and inhabited, of a woman who has become a mother without giving up anything. .

♦ Huge, by Sophie Letourneur, with Marina Foïs, Jonathan Cohen, Jacqueline Kakou (France, 1 h 41).