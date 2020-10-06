new Delhi: Due to the corona virus epidemic, the country’s cinema houses closed for the last seven months will be able to open from October 15 with 50 percent capacity. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for theaters.

Addressing reporters at his residence, he said that wearing a mask and keeping a distance of one seat between the audience would be mandatory. He said, “The cinema houses have been closed for the last seven months. They will now open from October 15. We have prepared SOP for the safety of the people.

He said, “50 percent people will be allowed to sit in cinema houses. Arrangements will be made to leave a chair to follow the social distance. Empty chairs will be marked separately. It will be mandatory to keep masks at all times. Also sanitizer is necessary.

The hall will be sanitized after the end of a show- Javadekar

Javadekar said that it would be mandatory to show or announce a one-minute film to spread awareness about rescue from Corona. He said, “After the end of one show, the entire hall will have to be sanitized only then the second show will start. More windows have to be opened for booking tickets in a single screen. Online ticket booking will be encouraged everywhere.

He said, “The air conditioning temperature should be between 24 to 30 degree Celsius with proper arrangement of ventilation.” Remain social distance. It will be necessary to make appropriate arrangements.

Audiences will be encouraged to avoid visiting during the intermission and use of placemarks for proper distance and crowd management. According to this, only canned food or beverages will be allowed in cinema houses. Delivery will not take place inside cinemas. In view of this, there will be many counters for the sale of food and beverages.

Only 50 percent of the auditorium will be used – SOP

Provision of gloves, shoes, masks, PPE kits etc. has been made under the measures to protect the cleaners of cinema houses. Phone numbers of visitors will also be taken to find out the contact of the infected. It may be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines on September 30, allowing the cinema houses to open from October 15.

According to SOP, viewers will be advised to install and use the Arogya Setu app. Every person will be subjected to thermal screening and only those without symptoms will be allowed to enter. According to the SOP, discrimination or misbehavior related to Kovid-19 will be strictly dealt with and only 50 percent of the auditorium will be used.

The ministry said that in the wake of the Corona epidemic, all stakeholders associated with the film’s performance have to follow safety standards during their activities. He hoped that the SOP would follow and people would be able to go to theaters from October 15 and watch movies. For this, he also wished everyone the best.

Read this also.

Hathras case: Supreme court seeks response from UP government on protection of witnesses, now hearing next week