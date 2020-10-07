The Delhi government has also given permission to reopen the cinema hall after the Central Government has given relaxation in Unlock 5. Theaters will be reopened after 15 October in Delhi with 50 percent capacity. Apart from this, the Kejriwal government immediately allowed the weekly markets to be opened.

As per the order issued, after the closure due to the corona virus epidemic, the Delhi government has allowed all the weekly markets to be opened with immediate effect and half the capacity of the cinema hall from October 15.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be opened. Till now only 2 markets were allowed per zone per day. The poor people will get a lot of relief from this. Delhi cinema halls will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the central government. ”

2871 new cases of Corona in Delhi

There have been 2871 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi. During this time, 3370 people have recovered after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 35 people have died due to corona. Thus far, a total of 5616 people have died due to corona. The Health Department of Delhi gave this information on Wednesday. According to the Health Bulletin, with 2871 new cases, the total number of infected in Delhi has now increased to 2 lakh 98 thousand 107. Out of this, 2 lakh 70 thousand 305 people have completely recovered after treatment. There are currently 22 thousand 186 active cases of coro in Delhi. Out of this, 12 thousand 691 people are undergoing treatment in home isolation.