This film festival, “Nothing could stop it, not even the pandemic”, considers its founder, Lionel Chouchan. The Gérardmer International Fantastic Film Festival will take place from January 27 to 31. Even if this 28 e edition is “All digital”, it was “Impossible to deprive the public of it”, according to Bruno Barde, the director of the festival. So decided by the organizer, Public System, the partners (region, department, city), the association “Extremely committed” and its volunteers who “With humility, prefer him to behave like that than not at all”. “We are online and alive”, assures Bruno Barde.

Twelve films in competition

For spectators, ” almost “ no difference, he continues: “It’s the same festival, with the same structure, the same juries, the same prices, the same programming…” A little more extensive, since 12 films in competition (the Cloud, by Just Philippot, Possessor, by Brandon Cronenberg, Teddy, by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma, Boys from County Hell, by Chris Baugh, or The Cursed Lesson, by Kim Ji-Han and Juhn Jai-Hon…), against 10 last year, will have to convince a jury chaired by Bertrand Bonello (Zombi Child) and the public, who will be able to vote online. Six short films will also compete for the favors of the jury led by Pio Marmaï.

And to respect tradition, a shovelful of out-of-competition films is presented (Anonymous animals, by Baptiste Rouveure, Sputnik, by Egor Abramenko…). Regulars can even find the shifted Night (Cyst, by Tyler Russell, or Slaax, by Elza Kephart), the Special screening with Goro Miyazaki’s latest film, Aya and the witch, without forgetting the Rétromania selection (which offers, among others, the legendary London werewolf, by John Landis, and Chromosome 3, by David Cronenberg). The events (masterclass, debates, competitions, etc.) will obviously not take place, but the programming is not affected.

Preserving Gérardmer’s spirit

Attendance either, provides direction. “The support of the public and professionals, we had already seen in Deauville. It’s beautiful. “ But wasn’t there an opportunity to appeal to a wider audience? Gérardmer played the game of the festival “in condition”: “We respected all the codes, including the room gauges, emphasizes Bruno Barde, no more than 750 spectators per screening. We cannot make 200,000 views per film, otherwise we will kill a future theatrical release. “

“People rented their chalet in Gérardmer as usual, to watch films from there and experience the festival together. Bruno Barde

And the public in all this? We know that of the so-called “genre” films which is particularly reactive. How to preserve this atmosphere? “It’s wonderful to enter a sanctuary to share with people you don’t know what is most intimate about you, your emotions”, explains the director of Gérardmer, obliged to ” do with “… Some online festival goers solved the difficulty, he reports. “People rented their chalet in Gérardmer as usual, to watch films from there and experience the festival together. “Gérardmer’s spirit is preserved, in the fridge until 2022.