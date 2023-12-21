New York – “I Captain” by Matteo Garrone enter the shortlist of the 15 best international films in the running for an Oscar. The Academy itself announced it on its website.
The next appointment for the epic story of the two young Senegalese people who experience the drama of migrants through Libya and the Mediterranean is for January 23 when will they be announced nominations in view of the night of the stars of March 10 in Los Angeles.
#Cinema #Garrone39s #Capitano #enters #Oscar #shortlist
