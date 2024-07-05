He passed away this morning Director Romeo Conte. According to Adnkronos, the filmmaker, who was 68 years old, passed away following a brief incurable illness that had a rapid and fatal course. Romeo Conte was born in San Vito dei Normanni, in the province of Brindisi, and had moved to Prato many years ago. Together with Jacopo Bucciantini he was the creator and artistic director of the Prato Film Festival. Also very busy in the fashion world, he was the director of fashion shows and various important events. In addition to the Prato Film Festival, he was the director of the Salento Finibus Terrae Film Festival. According to the website ‘tvprato.it’ Romeo Conte’s funeral will be celebrated on Monday at 11 in Prato in the church of the Madonna dell’ulivo.

“He was an impulsive and sincere person, he loved his job very much and was an enthusiast. The saddest thing is that now his first feature film, ‘Come un grillo nell’uragano’, will be released posthumously”, is the memory to Adnkronos of Jacopo Bucciantini, co-director of the Prato Film Festival, who pays homage to the director with his words. “The film is in the editing phase – explains Bucciantini – and the title is taken from a quote by Vincenzo Cardarelli”.

“He created a virtuous community, he managed to unite young artists with the greats, and I would like him to be remembered as a person who loved to share”, continues Bucciantini. The hope, he explains, “is to perhaps have a next edition of the Prato Film Festival dedicated to him, which pays homage to him, perhaps with an award named after him. It would be very nice”.