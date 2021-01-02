Hollywood studios are shut down on Saturday, January 2. “Most productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January, if not later“, announced the American union of actors SAG-AFTRA in a press release, Tuesday, December 29. The film industry must deal with the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in California: Los Angeles has become one of the main outbreaks of the pandemic across the Atlantic, with overwhelmed hospitals.

A temporary ending clap for the capital of the seventh art, the consequences of which are heavy. In the United States, with the cessation of filming, 150,000 people have lost their jobs since the start of the health crisis. Nevertheless, the main victims could be the television channels, because Hollywood produces a lot of series. “The calendars are planned very early and we often shoot the episodes a little bit as we go. So, if we have a big delay of three weeks, a month, it becomes very problematic on the broadcast of the episodes.“, explains Perrine Quennesson, journalist specializing in cinema.

