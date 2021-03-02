If the 7th art celebrates life in all its forms, one of its functions is also to freeze it, to embalm it for posterity. Death is one of the driving forces of the cinematographic narrative. But she has never been treated so disembodied and indifferent as in Meanwhile on Earth, Swedish documentary by Carl Olsson, whose extreme formalism does not however exclude a part of humor. Each shot, generally fixed, is treated as an often symmetrical painting, filmed and staged with hyperrealistic precision.

We are in the antechamber of the Hereafter. More precisely in the world of funeral directors, gravediggers, employees of the morgue and crematoriums, where one carries out without batting an eyelid – or else by chatting gently about everything and nothing – a priori trying work (grooming, tidying, cremate corpses). But in fact, except for the attendants of the morgue who have a direct, even tactile relationship with the deceased – whom one never sees, or else covered by shrouds -, it is a rather quiet job. It must be said that the patients are very docile.

Two facetious hearse drivers

This meticulous, symmetrical, manic film could itself seem to be suffering from “rigor mortis” if there was not a permanent interference from the living. In particular a goatee pekin who eats himself and lugs around exchanging banalities with strangers, or two facetious hearse drivers filmed frontally, who are a bit the Greek chorus of the story and who, through their jokes and the comforting banality of their preoccupations, bring a zest of triviality to this series of static tableaux reminiscent of the sequence shots of another Swedish filmmaker, Roy Andersson.

No mystery, no gray area

On the other hand, there is an aspect that the filmmaker emphasizes because he undoubtedly feels its incongruity in the context: Scandinavian design. Death, its rituals and its formalities are filmed in extremely functional settings, gray, white or with predominantly light woods. Functional furniture, coffins with light colors and right angles. No mystery, no gray area. Death in the Protestant Nordic world is stripped of the slightest baroque volute; which allows, by contrast, to better grasp the raison d’être of Catholic rituals and (funeral) pomp, which transforms death into a tortured and lyrical spectacle, with full and loose.

This hopeless and banal way of dealing with this intense moment in human existence provides an explanation for the legendary Swedish neurasthenia. How to live serenely if you cannot grieve with a minimum of pathos and theatricality? This is what this aesthetically very accomplished documentary suggests to us, which borders on kitsch in places while giving death an Ikea style. A clean and sanitized death that we do not wish on our worst enemy.