L a Tender Indifference of the world, previous and first film released in France by prolific Adilkhan Yerzhanov, was under the patronage of Albert Camus. This time A dark, dark man, film noir shot in the Kazakh steppe, is illuminated by a shocking quote from The Spirit of Laws, de Montesquieu, launched to a conglomerate of mafia and ripoux by a journalist investigating a crime. This quote, which provides one of the striking contrasts of this landmark work, deals with the fear dispensed by a despotic government; it is perfectly suited to the violence and cruelty which substitute for the laws in this fallow world. This sudden reference to the 18th century philosopher expresses the delicacy and rectitude of the heroine Ariana (the beautiful Dinara Baktybayeva) in the face of the brutality of the hero, Bezkat, an obtuse policeman whose specialty is the false suicide of the false culprits designated to endorse the crimes of the nomenklatura (here the murders of a pedophile politician). Basically, we hardly get out of the edifying observations on post-Soviet society and its neo-feudal mores. But the essential lies in the treatment of the subject and its distancing.

Based on the vast and desert setting, the filmmaker simulates a western by filming cars like horses and for a moment rigging the cop with a pseudo-Stetson. Major difference with the genre: here there are only bad guys; the only positive figures being the pretty intrepid journalist and a stalwart. What is at stake is less affiliation to a genre than the subversion of codes. As in tender indifference, the film presents a pictorial component, an antidote to the virile coarseness of the bullies who encumber the (vast) landscape. The mutic idiot designated as the expiatory victim of the big-wigs villainy constantly sketches delicate sketches (evoking Peynet lovers) that contrast with the film noir norm – much like the vintage synthetic pop of Kazakh soundtrack composer Moldanazar, as well. than the rigorous aestheticism of the frame.

We can detect all kinds of correspondences in Yerzhanov’s work. For example, with the films of Nippon Takeshi Kitano, associating plastic arts and yakuza, or those of the Coen brothers, which mix violence and derision (in particular Fargo and No country for Old Men, to which A dark, dark man makes a lot of think). The I-don’t-care about the characters and in particular the hero cop, for whom corruption and murder are routine, is inseparable from a certain burlesque statism. Not a scene without an underlying irony. The cop lifts the hood of his broken down car; Meanwhile, the clownish idiot waiting for him in the car disturbs him by playing with the Horn. Beyond his poetic notations and the beauty of his plastic work, Yerzhanov inevitably seduces by posing a gently sarcastic look on this gangrened and desperate world. It is the subtle dosage of humor and artistic gesture in this ocean of darkness that makes the work of this essential filmmaker so elegant. It has only one flaw: its intense productivity. We are only discovering his work when he is already completing his tenth film, at 38 years old.