From April 24 to 26, you can buy tickets for 6 soles in the main movie chains such as cinestar, Cinemark and cineplanet. However, the latter seems not to have supported the volume of customers for the promotion for the Film Festival, since various users report that the chain’s website does not load and has made acquisition almost impossible. More details below.

Cinema at 6 soles: complaints on the Cineplanet website

As is known, the main movie chains have offered tickets for 6 soles for their 2D services and special discounts for special formats. The obvious response from the public was to secure their tickets, but the Cineplanet website has gone down, according to reports on the company’s official Instagram.

“The web has not loaded for hours”, “The app or the web does not work”, “The page does not load”, are some of the comments that can be read in the post of the aforementioned social network.

In fact, a user shares a very particular complaint when she wanted to purchase her ticket: “On Tuesday I bought a ticket, the amount was debited from the card and no ticket was issued. I already reported it, but they still haven’t responded.”

Tickets for 6 soles at Cineplanet: terms and conditions

Although the main chains have joined the Film Festival, not all have the same terms and conditions. For example, Cineplanet has made sure to expose specific rules to enforce the offer in its stores.

“Promotion valid nationwide only for functions on Monday 24, Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 April 2023. Pre-sale start Friday, April 21. Valid for purchases through physical ticket office, web and app. Not valid for films with distributor (R) restriction,” read part of the company’s Instagram post.

“It will only be available to buy within the campaign dates. It is not cumulative with other promotions and/or benefits. Monday 24, Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 April does not apply to the use of corporate codes, pre-sales, discounted tickets, Cineplanet Member benefits, among others”, they specify.

