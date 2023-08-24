The family made the sad announcement without specifying the causes of death: Nancy Frangione was best known for her role in “Destinies”

The world of soap operas learned with great sadness the news of the passing of Nancy Frangione. The actress was 70 years old and had become famous at the turn of the seventies and eighties, above all for her leading role in Another World, a soap opera also known in Italy under the title “Destini”. Her family gave the sad announcement, which released a statement to several American tabloids.

Only a few days ago the world of cinema and acting in general in the United States learned with great regret the news of the disappearance of Ron Cephas Jones.

The actor was 66 years old and gave up after a long battle with a lung condition that left him no way out. He will be especially remembered for his role as William Hill in This Is Us.

A few days earlier, precisely on August 18, he passed away at the age of 70 years old another american tv star.

Hers took care of announcing the death of Nancy Frangione family, issuing a statement to the US tabloids in which they asked for respect and privacy. The family members have not added details, nor details on the causes of death.

Who was Nancy Frangione

Born on July 10, 1953 a BarnstableMassachusetts (same place where she died), Nancy Frangione made her television debut in the 1970s.

Precisely in 1977, when he played Tara Martin in the soap opera “La Valle dei Pini”. The actress starred in several episodes until 1979.

The following year he got a new rolewhat made it famous practically all over the worldincluding Italy.

From 1980 to 1986 he played the role of Cecile de Poulignac in “Another World” (Italian title: Fates). Her character was involved in a love triangle with Blaine, played by Laura Malone, and Sandy played by Christopher Rich.

The latter has become her life partner even off the set. Nancy and Christopher married and had a daughter, Marielbefore divorcing in the following years.

Subsequently he also had parts in several movie cinematic, plays and TV series, such as in La Tata, another fiction that is also very popular in Italy.