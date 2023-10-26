The American actor Richard Roundtree owes his fame above all to the Detective Shaft films: pancreatic cancer took him away

Very sad news has spread in the last few hours and has caused pain to cinema and TV series fans, especially Americans. Richard Roundtree, a highly esteemed actor, best known for his role as Private Detective Shaft, has passed away at the age of 81. Countless messages of condolence arrived from fans, friends and colleagues in the star system.

Credit: samuelljackson – Instagram

A very serious loss that has affected cinema fans in the United States and around the world television. Richard Roundtree, highly esteemed actor who made his fortune from the seventies onwards.

Born in New Rochelle, New York in 1942, Roundtree first began working in the world of fashion.

Subsequently he threw himself headlong into the world of acting, immediately finding the role that would make him famous everywhere, that of Private detective John Shaft.

THE first three chapters of the saga were released in theaters in 1971, 1972 and 1973 respectively. From 1973 to 1974 he also acted inTV series of the same name and, in 2019, in a fourth filmagain with Shaft as the protagonist.

Furthermore, he took part in several episodes of famous TV series all over the world such as: Murder, She Wrote, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy and Heroes.

Among the many appearances in films, the one in Sevena cult film directed by David Fincher, whose cast includes names of the caliber of Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

Grief over the death of Richard Roundtree

To take away the well-known actor, as confirmed by his manager Patrick McMinn, a pancreatic cancer which he had been diagnosed with some time ago.

The agent, in communicatedwanted to underline how much “Richard’s work and career were a turning point for African-American cinema protagonists. The impact he has had on the industry cannot be understated“.

Many messages of condolence have appeared on the web in recent hours. One of which, also from Samuel L Jacksonwho played the part of Johm Shaft II: