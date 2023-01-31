Cindy Williams had become famous in the 70s, mainly thanks to her role in the sitcom Laverne and Shirley

The news of the disappearance of a beloved actress in the United States of America and beyond is of the last few hours. It’s about Cindy Williams, who has acted in many films and many TV series, but which has become famous above all for its starring role in Laverne & Shirley, a spin-off series of the better known Happy Days. Her children took care of sadly announcing her passing.

Really sad days for the world of cinema and television in the USA. Yesterday, in fact, the news of the disappearance of Annie Wersching had spread.

That of the 45-year-old actress was a real tragedy. Young, beautiful, highly regarded in the acting world and mother of three young children who will now have to grow up without their mom.

She was known for starring in many successful TV series not only in stars and stripes territory, but all over the world, such as 24, CSI, The Vampire Diaries and many others. To take her away a cancer that left her no way out.

A few hours and the news of the disappearance of another very followed and loved actress. It is precisely Cindy Williams.

Who was Cindy Williams

To give the news of her departure, through a note disclosed through the agent of the actress herself, her children took care of it Zak and Emily Hudson.

The passing of our kind and hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and our privilege. She was one of a kind about her, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and wit that everyone loved!

Many films in the cinema and TV series in which he acted, in some cases even under the direction of great directors, such as for example Francis Ford Coppola And George Lucas.

However, the role that made her truly famous was undoubtedly that of Shirley, in the sitcom aired from 1976 to 1983, a spin off of Happy Days, entitled Laverne and Shirley.

Appeared then also in some episodes of television shows such as Law & Order, Lois & Clark, Seventh Heaven, 8 Simple Rules and many others.