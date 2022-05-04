Famous American actor David Birney died in Santa Monica at the age of 83 after struggling with Alzheimer’s disease for a long time

The world of American television and theater are mourning the death of a great actor, star of many hugely successful films and TV series. David Birney he died forever, at the age of 83, after struggling for a long time with a bad disease.

In the last few hours, Italian cinema and theater enthusiasts have learned with great sadness the death of a great actorone of the largest in recent decades.

Lino Capolicchio, originally from Trentino Alto Adige but who spent almost his entire life in Rome, died in the capital at the age of 78 years old.

Party as a theater actor under the court of the great Giorgio Strehler at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan, he won his biggest hits on the big screen. Unforgettable the roles of her in the film “The garden of the Finzi Contini” by Vittorio De Sica and in several films directed by the great Pupi Avati.

There are many similarities between Capolicchio and another great actor this time around Americanwhich in turn disappeared in these days.

His name was David Birney and he too had started his career in theateron Broadway.

He died at the age of 83 years old, in his villa in Santa Monica. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for some time, which eventually took him away.

The successes of David Birney

As anticipated, David Birney began his acting career in the theater. After some work in minor theaters, he landed in Broadway in 1969 remaining there until 1985.

By the end of the 1960s, however, he had already started working in some television productions. And it was on the small screen that he based his career.

The productions in which he took part were various and all of enormous success. One of the most famous was “Bridget Loves BernieAnd it was a comedy about the love between the taxi driver Bernie, played by Birney himself, and the teacher Bridget, played by Meredith Baxter.

He later starred in The Adams Chronicles and in St. Elsewhere, two other hugely successful TV series in America. His latest television work was an appearance in 2007 in Without a trace.