Sergio Solli, historic actor of Neapolitan dramaturgy, died at the age of 75: he worked with De Filippo, De Crescenzo and Troisi

A very serious mourning hit the world of Italian cinema and acting, especially the Neapolitan one. Sergio Solliwho in his career worked with giants such as Eduardo De Filippo, Massimo Troisi and even Woody Allen, passed away at the age of 75.

Neapolitan by heart and blood, Sergio Lolli was born in the Spanish quarters of the Campania capital on November 19, 1944. As a young man he worked as a hair salonbut at the same time he had already begun to cultivate what was then more of a passion for theater.

Since the mid-seventies, the great, immense Eduardo De Filippo has noticed and focused on him. A meeting that it changed life of Sergio and which he also told on various occasions. As in the interview given to The Republicin which he stated:

When I arrived in the presence of Eduardo I was petrified. Actually I didn’t think about being an actor, but I just wanted to hear from him that I was good.

From there, one began long collaboration between the two. The Neapolitan director wanted Sergio Lolli in many of his works, making him famous.

De Pretore Vincenzo (1976), The exams never end (1976), Christmas in the Cupiello house (1977), The voices inside (1978), Gennareniello (1978), The mayor of the Sanità district (1979), Those figures of many Years Ago (1978), The Contract (1981). These the comedies by De Filippo in which Sergio acted between the 70s and 80s.

Sergio Lolli in the cinema and on TV

Not only theater, but also television and cinema. Sergio Lolli is considered one of the last maximum exponents of the Neapolitan drama.

Over the years he has also had the pleasure and merit of working with other great directors and artists, such as Massimo Troisi, Luciano De CrescenzoCarlo Vanzina and, in 2012, with Woody Allen.

In 2014 and 2017 he starred in I Can Quit Whenever I Want and I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Director’s Honorary Degree Sidney Sibilia.

To announce his death, which occurred this morning, the director and friend thought about it Bruno Garofalowho wrote on social media: